Physik Instrumente continues expansion in Asia

Physik Instrumente (PI) is expanding its precision motion offering in the Asia-Pacific region having invested in a new R&D and manufacturing center in Changzhou, China to specifically focus on the local demands in the APAC region.

The new factory offers solutions for high performance automation applications, ranging from standard single-axis linear modules to scalable multi-axis systems. Similar to PI’s previous investments in its R&D and production sites in the USA and Europe, the investments made in Changzhou aims to better support customers and meet the needs of the local markets in the APAC region. With this new center the company now operates direct offices or production facilities in 12 countries around the world. In addition to Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen, China, PI APAC offices are in Singapore, South Korea (Seoul), Japan (Toyko and Osaka), and Taiwan (Taipei City).