© Infineon Business | May 06, 2021
Infineon looking to increase supply of SiC material
Infineon says that the company has concluded a supply contract with the Japanese wafer manufacturer Showa Denko K.K. for an extensive range of silicon carbide material (SiC) including epitaxy.
The German semiconductor manufacturer has thus secured more base material to the growing demand for SiC-based products. “Our broad and fast growing portfolio demonstrates Infineon’s leading role in supporting and shaping the market for SiC-based semiconductors which is expected to grow 30 to 40 percent annually over the next five years,” says Peter Wawer, President of the Industrial Power Control Division at Infineon in a press release. He continues to say that the expansion of the company's supplier base with Showa Denko for wafers in this growth market marks an important step in Infineon's multisourcing strategy. “It will support us to reliably meet the growing demand mid to longterm. Furthermore, we plan to collaborate with Showa Denko on the strategic development of the material to improve the quality while cutting costs at the same time.” “We are proud to be able to provide Infineon with Best-in-Class SiC material and our cutting-edge epitaxy technology” adds Jiro Ishikawa, Senior Managing Corporate Officer from Showa Denko K.K.. “Our aim is to continuously improve our SiC material and develop the next technology. We value Infineon as an excellent partner in this regard.” The contract between Infineon and Showa Denko K.K. has a two-year term with an extension option.
H. K. Wentworth Group has been acquired MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a supplier of specialty chemicals and materials used in the semiconductor and PCB markets, has acquired H.K. Wentworth Group, the owner of the Electrolube & AF brands.
EMS Electronics opens new centre of excellence EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, has inaugurated its new centre of excellence for atomic engineering at Intermolecular's San Jose facility.
Sponsored content by CMLPCB Manufacturer with Global Sales Network Starteam, CML and CIA Join Forces CML Group and CIA Group Holdings, both global leaders in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing, sourcing and supply solutions, announce the completion of a merger agreement effective April 30th, 2021.
Infineon: "The semiconductor market is booming" "The semiconductor market is booming; electronics that help accelerate the energy transition and make work and home life easier remain in high demand. The push for digitalization continues unabated. Infineon is firmly on course to meet its targets for the current fiscal year," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon in the company's quarterly report.
Intel to invest $3.5 billion to expand New Mexico operations The US chipmaker is sinking USD 3.5 billion into its Rio Rancho, New Mexico manufacturing operations to increase its capacity of advanced packaging technologies.
Mobix Labs and Richardson RFPD ink distribution agreement Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, and Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, have entered into a global distribution agreement.
Hprobe receives order for wafer-level magnetic tester Hprobe, a provider of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for magnetic devices, today announced a significant order from a tier-1 semiconductor manufacturer for a wafer-level magnetic tester.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Sony starts operations at new fab expansion Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has begun operations on the production lines at the new fab built on the premises of Nagasaki Technology Center in Japan, a production center owned by Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation.
Optimized power supply measurement setup Question: How can I make sure I’m testing my switching regulator as efficiently as possible?
Vanguard to acquire AU Optronics facility Taiwanese contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. has agreed to purchase an 8-inch semiconductor fab (around 48'400sqm) at Hsinchu Science Park for USD 32.5 million.
Mouser adds record 31 new manufacturers to line card The first quarter of 2021 proved to be fruitful start to the year for Mouser Electronics as it bolstered its line card by adding 31 new manufacturers during the first three months of the year.
Sponsored content by congatec AGRugged four-legged robot with three brains ANYbotics provides solutions for robot applications with the most advanced mobility and autonomy requirements in challenging terrains. The massive embedded computing performance for the key tasks – situational awareness, motion control and mission fulfillment – is delivered by three COM Express Computer-on-Modules from congatec.
UMC to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A P6 in Tainan Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), is planning to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A Phase 6 (P6) in Taiwan’s Tainan Science Park through a collaboration model with several of its global customers. In total NTD 100 billion (EUR 2.96 billion) will be invested to bump up production.
SK hynix is optimistic about the market condition The South Korean semiconductor says that it made better results both QoQ and YoY in the first quarter as the semiconductor market conditions improved earlier this year.
SiPearl launches recruitment plan – aiming for 1'000 by 2025 The Franco-German microprocessor specialist is launching its first recruitment campaign for its sites in Maisons-Laffitte and Sophia-Antipolis, both in France; as well as its German site in Duisburg. The company says it's recruiting 10 engineers per month in France & Germany.
NXP sees its 1Q revenues soar 27% YoY Semiconductor manufacturer NXP delivered first quarter revenues of USD 2.6 billion, an increase of 27% from 2,02 billion during the same period last year.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Semiconductor fab inaugurated on the African continent On the 26th of April, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta officially inaugurated a nanotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing facility – the first one in Kenya.
GlobalFoundries moves HQ to Fab 8 in New York Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries says it will relocate its headquarters to Malta, New York, the site of Fab 8 — as the company positions itself for growth, strengthens partnerships with customers and recruits new talent.
Neonode tech to make self-checkout kiosk contactless Neonode Inc. says that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major Japanese retail chain to retrofit the chain’s self-checkout kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.
$1 billion for every chip maker that wants to “Make in India” India has under the banner “Make in India” been encouraging companies to manufacture in the country and incentivised dedicated investments into manufacturing.
Silicon Labs sells infrastructure & auto unit to Skyworks Analog semiconductor specialist Skyworks Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc., under which Skyworks will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at USD 2.75 billion.
Home on the range: Getting multiple gain ranges with instrumentation amplifiers Question: I have an instrumentation amplifier, but I need wider dynamic range than I can get with a single gain. Can I multiplex gain resistors to get programmable gain?
Tata Nordics opens shop in Gothenburg Earlier this year, Tata Technologies began operations in its wholly owned subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. It also marks the completion of its acquisition deal with Escenda AB in 2017.
Kraken acquires Brazilian underwater robotics company Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics, announces that it has acquired Brazilian underwater robotics company 13 Robotics Ltda.
This round goes to Intel A U.S. jury has ruled in favour of Intel in a patent infringement lawsuit the chip maker filed against VLSI Technology LLC.
Trouble will not let go of Renesas Renesas confirmed the emission of smoke (late afternoon local time on April 21, 2021) from the power panel of a Rail Guided Vehicle (RGV) located on the basement of the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory.Load more news