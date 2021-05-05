© EMD Electronics Business | May 05, 2021
EMS Electronics opens new centre of excellence
EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, has inaugurated its new centre of excellence for atomic engineering at Intermolecular's San Jose facility.
The capabilities of EMD Electronics' Thin-Films Applications R&D lab have been merged with Intermolecular's advanced electronics capabilities to create a centralised innovation hub for the company's customers. This move aims to enable a seamless integration of testing and deposition of new materials for next-generation devices. "Intermolecular's 150,000 square feet facility in the heart of Silicon Valley is the perfect center to converge materials innovation and testing for our global customers," says Anand Nambiar, Head of Semiconductor Materials business unit at EMD Electronics, in a press release. Anand Nambiar, continues to say that in order to continue scaling down to advance nodes and develop next-generation applications, a reliable supply of innovative materials is required. "Our expertise in atomic engineering in combination with Intermolecular's unique tools and processes, will enable our customers to test, validate, prototype and introduce new advanced technologies and materials faster in the market." And as Intermolecular's Managing Director, Casper van Oosten says; the ongoing miniaturisation drives the company's customers to build their devices from the atoms up in complex 3D arrangements. "Our advanced deposition materials allow them to create differentiation in their products. Until now, the value chain process to test and validate materials involved multiple steps and was time consuming. By combining capabilities, we now have access to the right team, tools and data and can provide our customers with a more seamless integration to prove new organometallic materials for electronic applications." Back in early March, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany moved the Silicon Valley Innovation Hub to San Jose's Intermolecular site. The building boasts 30'000 square feet of cleanroom, chemical labs, offices, a collaboration area and event spaces.
Intel to invest $3.5 billion to expand New Mexico operations The US chipmaker is sinking USD 3.5 billion into its Rio Rancho, New Mexico manufacturing operations to increase its capacity of advanced packaging technologies.
Mobix Labs and Richardson RFPD ink distribution agreement Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, and Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, have entered into a global distribution agreement.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Hprobe receives order for wafer-level magnetic tester Hprobe, a provider of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for magnetic devices, today announced a significant order from a tier-1 semiconductor manufacturer for a wafer-level magnetic tester.
Sony starts operations at new fab expansion Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has begun operations on the production lines at the new fab built on the premises of Nagasaki Technology Center in Japan, a production center owned by Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation.
Optimized power supply measurement setup Question: How can I make sure I’m testing my switching regulator as efficiently as possible?
Vanguard to acquire AU Optronics facility Taiwanese contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. has agreed to purchase an 8-inch semiconductor fab (around 48'400sqm) at Hsinchu Science Park for USD 32.5 million.
Sponsored content by CMLPCB Manufacturer with Global Sales Network Starteam, CML and CIA Join Forces CML Group and CIA Group Holdings, both global leaders in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing, sourcing and supply solutions, announce the completion of a merger agreement effective April 30th, 2021.
Mouser adds record 31 new manufacturers to line card The first quarter of 2021 proved to be fruitful start to the year for Mouser Electronics as it bolstered its line card by adding 31 new manufacturers during the first three months of the year.
UMC to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A P6 in Tainan Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), is planning to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A Phase 6 (P6) in Taiwan’s Tainan Science Park through a collaboration model with several of its global customers. In total NTD 100 billion (EUR 2.96 billion) will be invested to bump up production.
SK hynix is optimistic about the market condition The South Korean semiconductor says that it made better results both QoQ and YoY in the first quarter as the semiconductor market conditions improved earlier this year.
SiPearl launches recruitment plan – aiming for 1'000 by 2025 The Franco-German microprocessor specialist is launching its first recruitment campaign for its sites in Maisons-Laffitte and Sophia-Antipolis, both in France; as well as its German site in Duisburg. The company says it's recruiting 10 engineers per month in France & Germany.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
NXP sees its 1Q revenues soar 27% YoY Semiconductor manufacturer NXP delivered first quarter revenues of USD 2.6 billion, an increase of 27% from 2,02 billion during the same period last year.
Semiconductor fab inaugurated on the African continent On the 26th of April, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta officially inaugurated a nanotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing facility – the first one in Kenya.
GlobalFoundries moves HQ to Fab 8 in New York Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries says it will relocate its headquarters to Malta, New York, the site of Fab 8 — as the company positions itself for growth, strengthens partnerships with customers and recruits new talent.
Neonode tech to make self-checkout kiosk contactless Neonode Inc. says that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major Japanese retail chain to retrofit the chain’s self-checkout kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.
Sponsored content by congatec AGRugged four-legged robot with three brains ANYbotics provides solutions for robot applications with the most advanced mobility and autonomy requirements in challenging terrains. The massive embedded computing performance for the key tasks – situational awareness, motion control and mission fulfillment – is delivered by three COM Express Computer-on-Modules from congatec.
$1 billion for every chip maker that wants to “Make in India” India has under the banner “Make in India” been encouraging companies to manufacture in the country and incentivised dedicated investments into manufacturing.
Silicon Labs sells infrastructure & auto unit to Skyworks Analog semiconductor specialist Skyworks Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc., under which Skyworks will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at USD 2.75 billion.
Home on the range: Getting multiple gain ranges with instrumentation amplifiers Question: I have an instrumentation amplifier, but I need wider dynamic range than I can get with a single gain. Can I multiplex gain resistors to get programmable gain?
Tata Nordics opens shop in Gothenburg Earlier this year, Tata Technologies began operations in its wholly owned subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. It also marks the completion of its acquisition deal with Escenda AB in 2017.
Kraken acquires Brazilian underwater robotics company Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics, announces that it has acquired Brazilian underwater robotics company 13 Robotics Ltda.
This round goes to Intel A U.S. jury has ruled in favour of Intel in a patent infringement lawsuit the chip maker filed against VLSI Technology LLC.
Trouble will not let go of Renesas Renesas confirmed the emission of smoke (late afternoon local time on April 21, 2021) from the power panel of a Rail Guided Vehicle (RGV) located on the basement of the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory.
Autotalks teams up with Sreda Solutions V2X communication solution provider Autotalks has teamed up with Russia’s Sreda Solutions to offer a V2X solution for the Russian and global markets.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Inphi Marvell Technology has completed its acquisition of Inphi Corporation; the combination creates a US semiconductor powerhouse.
Micross to consolidates US operations into two next-gen facilities Micross Components says that it is combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, Pennsylvania to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, New Hampshire and Round Rock, TExas.Load more news