EMS Electronics opens new centre of excellence

EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, has inaugurated its new centre of excellence for atomic engineering at Intermolecular's San Jose facility.

The capabilities of EMD Electronics' Thin-Films Applications R&D lab have been merged with Intermolecular's advanced electronics capabilities to create a centralised innovation hub for the company's customers. This move aims to enable a seamless integration of testing and deposition of new materials for next-generation devices. "Intermolecular's 150,000 square feet facility in the heart of Silicon Valley is the perfect center to converge materials innovation and testing for our global customers," says Anand Nambiar, Head of Semiconductor Materials business unit at EMD Electronics, in a press release. Anand Nambiar, continues to say that in order to continue scaling down to advance nodes and develop next-generation applications, a reliable supply of innovative materials is required. "Our expertise in atomic engineering in combination with Intermolecular's unique tools and processes, will enable our customers to test, validate, prototype and introduce new advanced technologies and materials faster in the market." And as Intermolecular's Managing Director, Casper van Oosten says; the ongoing miniaturisation drives the company's customers to build their devices from the atoms up in complex 3D arrangements. "Our advanced deposition materials allow them to create differentiation in their products. Until now, the value chain process to test and validate materials involved multiple steps and was time consuming. By combining capabilities, we now have access to the right team, tools and data and can provide our customers with a more seamless integration to prove new organometallic materials for electronic applications." Back in early March, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany moved the Silicon Valley Innovation Hub to San Jose's Intermolecular site. The building boasts 30'000 square feet of cleanroom, chemical labs, offices, a collaboration area and event spaces.