Infineon: "The semiconductor market is booming"

"The semiconductor market is booming; electronics that help accelerate the energy transition and make work and home life easier remain in high demand. The push for digitalization continues unabated. Infineon is firmly on course to meet its targets for the current fiscal year," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon in the company's quarterly report.

In the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, group revenue increased by 3%, or EUR 69 million to EUR 2,700 million, compared to EUR 2,631 million in the preceding quarter. However, compared to the same quarter in 2020, the revenues increased 36% from 1,986 million. The company says that the 3% growth was driven by brisk demand, particularly in the Automotive segment (ATV) and to a lesser extent in the Power & Sensor Systems segment (PSS), whereas revenue generated in the Industrial Power Control (IPC) and Connected Secure Systems (CSS) segments declined slightly The gross margin came in at 36.0%, compared to 37.4% in the previous quarter and 34.5% a year ago. Net income amounted to EUR 203 million during the second quarter, a decrease of 21% from EUR 256 million during the previous quarter, but an increase of 14% form EUR 178 million during the same quarter a year ago. "Demand greatly exceeds supply for the majority of applications. Infineon's manufacturing facilities are running at full speed and we continue to invest in additional capacity. We see bottlenecks in those segments where we depend on chips supplied by foundries, especially in the case of automotive microcontrollers and IoT products. We are doing everything we can to provide our customers with the best possible support in this situation," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss in the company's quarterly report. Infineon expects to generate revenue of between EUR 2.6 billion and EUR 2.9 billion in the third quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue growth will continue to be held down by supply constraints, including the temporary shutdown of the company's manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas, in February, as well as capacity limitations at foundries. Taking account of these developments, revenue in the CSS segment is expected to decline slightly, whereas the IPC segment – which is less severely affected by them than the other segments – the company expects revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage rate quarter-on-quarter. Revenue generated by the ATV and PSS segments is forecast to increase slightly.