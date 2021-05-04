© Intel

Intel to invest $3.5 billion to expand New Mexico operations

The US chipmaker is sinking USD 3.5 billion into its Rio Rancho, New Mexico manufacturing operations to increase its capacity of advanced packaging technologies.

Intel's new investment will equip its New Mexico operations for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including Foveros, Intel’s 3D packaging technology. This new multiyear investment is expected to create at least 700 high-tech jobs and planning activities begin immediately, with construction slated to start in late 2021. “A key differentiator for our IDM 2.0 strategy is our unquestioned leadership in advanced packaging, which allows us to mix and match compute tiles to deliver the best products. We’re seeing tremendous interest in these capabilities from the industry, especially following the introduction of our new Intel Foundry Services. We’re proud to have invested in New Mexico for more than 40 years and we see our Rio Rancho campus continuing to play a critical role in Intel’s global manufacturing network in our new era of IDM 2.0,” says Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Manufacturing and Operations in a press release. Foveros is Intel's advanced 3D packaging technology which enables the company to build processors with compute tiles stacked vertically, rather than side-by-side, providing greater performance in a smaller footprint. It also allows Intel to mix and match compute tiles to optimize for cost and power efficiency.