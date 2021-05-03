© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | May 03, 2021
Mobix Labs and Richardson RFPD ink distribution agreement
Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, and Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, have entered into a global distribution agreement.
Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson RFPD will represent Mobix Labs’ high-performance, ultra-compact, highly integrated CMOS-based solutions, including the company’s beamformers, antenna solutions and analog/RF semiconductors. “Richardson RFPD has a long history of supporting leading RF technologies in the global wireless infrastructure and IoT markets,” says Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs in a press release. “With Richardson RFPD, we’re able to deliver our True5G wireless solution to customers around the globe, enabling them to easily unlock the full capabilities of the 5G mmWave spectrum, accelerating their time to market.” Mobix Labs’ fully scalable True5G solution provides unprecedented levels of integration and performance across a variety of customer platforms, including small cells and base stations, industrial IoT and medical devices, and consumer products and handsets. The company’s CMOS-based technology includes a portfolio of single SKU devices that offer significant advantages in performance, efficiency, cost, size, and time to market. “We are impressed with Mobix Labs’ CMOS-based solutions,” says Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., president of Richardson RFPD. “Their proprietary design and small form-factor addresses the complexities surrounding the higher frequencies that true 5G demands, enabling rapid deployment of mmWave 5G networks.”
Sony starts operations at new fab expansion Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has begun operations on the production lines at the new fab built on the premises of Nagasaki Technology Center in Japan, a production center owned by Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation.
Optimized power supply measurement setup Question: How can I make sure I’m testing my switching regulator as efficiently as possible?
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Vanguard to acquire AU Optronics facility Taiwanese contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. has agreed to purchase an 8-inch semiconductor fab (around 48'400sqm) at Hsinchu Science Park for USD 32.5 million.
Mouser adds record 31 new manufacturers to line card The first quarter of 2021 proved to be fruitful start to the year for Mouser Electronics as it bolstered its line card by adding 31 new manufacturers during the first three months of the year.
UMC to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A P6 in Tainan Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), is planning to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A Phase 6 (P6) in Taiwan’s Tainan Science Park through a collaboration model with several of its global customers. In total NTD 100 billion (EUR 2.96 billion) will be invested to bump up production.
SK hynix is optimistic about the market condition The South Korean semiconductor says that it made better results both QoQ and YoY in the first quarter as the semiconductor market conditions improved earlier this year.
Sponsored content by CMLPCB Manufacturer with Global Sales Network Starteam, CML and CIA Join Forces CML Group and CIA Group Holdings, both global leaders in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing, sourcing and supply solutions, announce the completion of a merger agreement effective April 30th, 2021.
SiPearl launches recruitment plan – aiming for 1'000 by 2025 The Franco-German microprocessor specialist is launching its first recruitment campaign for its sites in Maisons-Laffitte and Sophia-Antipolis, both in France; as well as its German site in Duisburg. The company says it's recruiting 10 engineers per month in France & Germany.
NXP sees its 1Q revenues soar 27% YoY Semiconductor manufacturer NXP delivered first quarter revenues of USD 2.6 billion, an increase of 27% from 2,02 billion during the same period last year.
Semiconductor fab inaugurated on the African continent On the 26th of April, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta officially inaugurated a nanotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing facility – the first one in Kenya.
GlobalFoundries moves HQ to Fab 8 in New York Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries says it will relocate its headquarters to Malta, New York, the site of Fab 8 — as the company positions itself for growth, strengthens partnerships with customers and recruits new talent.
Sponsored content by congatec AGRugged four-legged robot with three brains ANYbotics provides solutions for robot applications with the most advanced mobility and autonomy requirements in challenging terrains. The massive embedded computing performance for the key tasks – situational awareness, motion control and mission fulfillment – is delivered by three COM Express Computer-on-Modules from congatec.
Neonode tech to make self-checkout kiosk contactless Neonode Inc. says that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major Japanese retail chain to retrofit the chain’s self-checkout kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.
$1 billion for every chip maker that wants to “Make in India” India has under the banner “Make in India” been encouraging companies to manufacture in the country and incentivised dedicated investments into manufacturing.
Silicon Labs sells infrastructure & auto unit to Skyworks Analog semiconductor specialist Skyworks Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc., under which Skyworks will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at USD 2.75 billion.
Home on the range: Getting multiple gain ranges with instrumentation amplifiers Question: I have an instrumentation amplifier, but I need wider dynamic range than I can get with a single gain. Can I multiplex gain resistors to get programmable gain?
Tata Nordics opens shop in Gothenburg Earlier this year, Tata Technologies began operations in its wholly owned subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. It also marks the completion of its acquisition deal with Escenda AB in 2017.
Kraken acquires Brazilian underwater robotics company Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics, announces that it has acquired Brazilian underwater robotics company 13 Robotics Ltda.
This round goes to Intel A U.S. jury has ruled in favour of Intel in a patent infringement lawsuit the chip maker filed against VLSI Technology LLC.
Trouble will not let go of Renesas Renesas confirmed the emission of smoke (late afternoon local time on April 21, 2021) from the power panel of a Rail Guided Vehicle (RGV) located on the basement of the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory.
Autotalks teams up with Sreda Solutions V2X communication solution provider Autotalks has teamed up with Russia’s Sreda Solutions to offer a V2X solution for the Russian and global markets.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Inphi Marvell Technology has completed its acquisition of Inphi Corporation; the combination creates a US semiconductor powerhouse.
Micross to consolidates US operations into two next-gen facilities Micross Components says that it is combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, Pennsylvania to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, New Hampshire and Round Rock, TExas.
Renesas’ Naka fab to return to 100% by the end of May The Japanese company restarted production at the N3 building – housing the 300mm line – of its Naka fab on April 17. While production capacity is still just under 10% of what it once was, the company is confident to be back up to normal levels before June.
UK intervenes in Nvidia's ARM deal Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) in relation to the proposed sale of ARM to Nvidia. “Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds," says Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden.
Asian GaAs foundry orders multiple systems from ClassOne ClassOne has received a multi-tool order from one of the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundries in Asia. The order was for ClassOne's Solstice S8 systems and included proprietary GoldPro processing chambers for advanced gold plating.