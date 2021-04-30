© Mouser Business | April 30, 2021
Mouser adds record 31 new manufacturers to line card
The first quarter of 2021 proved to be fruitful start to the year for Mouser Electronics as it bolstered its line card by adding 31 new manufacturers during the first three months of the year.
Mouser says it continues to focus on the breadth of its product offering, with new manufacturers in product categories such as embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, semiconductors and hardware. Among the new manufacturers, over half are in the embedded space, as Mouser continues to expand its Internet of Things offerings. “With over 30 new manufacturers since the beginning of the year, including 16 in the embedded category, Mouser continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing the newest and most innovative components to design engineers around the world,” says Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products, in a press release. “We appreciate our manufacturer partners and are excited to be able to offer even more leading-edge technologies.” Among the new manufacturers announced in the beginning of 2021 are, Acconeer, a Swedish supplier of 3D sensors and pulsed, short-range radar technologies; MultiTech, a global supplier of IoT devices and services, including sensor, authentication, and communications solutions; QuickLogic, a developer of embedded FPGA IP, ultra-low-power, multi-core, voice-enabled systems-on-chips (SoCs); and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Mouser’s line card currently houses over 1,100 manufacturer partners.
UMC to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A P6 in Tainan Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), is planning to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A Phase 6 (P6) in Taiwan’s Tainan Science Park through a collaboration model with several of its global customers. In total NTD 100 billion (EUR 2.96 billion) will be invested to bump up production.
SK hynix is optimistic about the market condition The South Korean semiconductor says that it made better results both QoQ and YoY in the first quarter as the semiconductor market conditions improved earlier this year.
SiPearl launches recruitment plan – aiming for 1'000 by 2025 The Franco-German microprocessor specialist is launching its first recruitment campaign for its sites in Maisons-Laffitte and Sophia-Antipolis, both in France; as well as its German site in Duisburg. The company says it's recruiting 10 engineers per month in France & Germany.
NXP sees its 1Q revenues soar 27% YoY Semiconductor manufacturer NXP delivered first quarter revenues of USD 2.6 billion, an increase of 27% from 2,02 billion during the same period last year.
Semiconductor fab inaugurated on the African continent On the 26th of April, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta officially inaugurated a nanotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing facility – the first one in Kenya.
GlobalFoundries moves HQ to Fab 8 in New York Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries says it will relocate its headquarters to Malta, New York, the site of Fab 8 — as the company positions itself for growth, strengthens partnerships with customers and recruits new talent.
Neonode tech to make self-checkout kiosk contactless Neonode Inc. says that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major Japanese retail chain to retrofit the chain’s self-checkout kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.
$1 billion for every chip maker that wants to “Make in India” India has under the banner “Make in India” been encouraging companies to manufacture in the country and incentivised dedicated investments into manufacturing.
Silicon Labs sells infrastructure & auto unit to Skyworks Analog semiconductor specialist Skyworks Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc., under which Skyworks will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at USD 2.75 billion.
Home on the range: Getting multiple gain ranges with instrumentation amplifiers Question: I have an instrumentation amplifier, but I need wider dynamic range than I can get with a single gain. Can I multiplex gain resistors to get programmable gain?
Tata Nordics opens shop in Gothenburg Earlier this year, Tata Technologies began operations in its wholly owned subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. It also marks the completion of its acquisition deal with Escenda AB in 2017.
Kraken acquires Brazilian underwater robotics company Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics, announces that it has acquired Brazilian underwater robotics company 13 Robotics Ltda.
This round goes to Intel A U.S. jury has ruled in favour of Intel in a patent infringement lawsuit the chip maker filed against VLSI Technology LLC.
Trouble will not let go of Renesas Renesas confirmed the emission of smoke (late afternoon local time on April 21, 2021) from the power panel of a Rail Guided Vehicle (RGV) located on the basement of the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory.
Autotalks teams up with Sreda Solutions V2X communication solution provider Autotalks has teamed up with Russia’s Sreda Solutions to offer a V2X solution for the Russian and global markets.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Inphi Marvell Technology has completed its acquisition of Inphi Corporation; the combination creates a US semiconductor powerhouse.
Micross to consolidates US operations into two next-gen facilities Micross Components says that it is combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, Pennsylvania to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, New Hampshire and Round Rock, TExas.
Renesas’ Naka fab to return to 100% by the end of May The Japanese company restarted production at the N3 building – housing the 300mm line – of its Naka fab on April 17. While production capacity is still just under 10% of what it once was, the company is confident to be back up to normal levels before June.
UK intervenes in Nvidia's ARM deal Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) in relation to the proposed sale of ARM to Nvidia. “Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds," says Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden.
Asian GaAs foundry orders multiple systems from ClassOne ClassOne has received a multi-tool order from one of the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundries in Asia. The order was for ClassOne’s Solstice S8 systems and included proprietary GoldPro processing chambers for advanced gold plating.
Fusion Worldwide opens warehouse in Singapore 14 years after the opening of its quality and logistics hub in Hong Kong, Fusion Worldwide has continued its expansion within Asia with the addition of a new quality and logistics warehouse in Singapore.
Clean-up started at fire damaged AKM's Nobeoka plant In late October 2020, a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan. The severe fire completely shut down production.
Pocket-Size white noise generator for quickly testing circuit signal response Question: Can you produce a frequency spectrum for all frequencies at the same time?
II-VI expands its silicon carbide manufacturing footprint II-VI Incorporated says it has expanded its silicon carbide (SiC) wafer finishing manufacturing footprint in China to serve the largest worldwide market for electric vehicles (EVs) and for clean energy applications.Load more news