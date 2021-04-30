© Mouser

Mouser adds record 31 new manufacturers to line card

The first quarter of 2021 proved to be fruitful start to the year for Mouser Electronics as it bolstered its line card by adding 31 new manufacturers during the first three months of the year.

Mouser says it continues to focus on the breadth of its product offering, with new manufacturers in product categories such as embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, semiconductors and hardware. Among the new manufacturers, over half are in the embedded space, as Mouser continues to expand its Internet of Things offerings. “With over 30 new manufacturers since the beginning of the year, including 16 in the embedded category, Mouser continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing the newest and most innovative components to design engineers around the world,” says Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products, in a press release. “We appreciate our manufacturer partners and are excited to be able to offer even more leading-edge technologies.” Among the new manufacturers announced in the beginning of 2021 are, Acconeer, a Swedish supplier of 3D sensors and pulsed, short-range radar technologies; MultiTech, a global supplier of IoT devices and services, including sensor, authentication, and communications solutions; QuickLogic, a developer of embedded FPGA IP, ultra-low-power, multi-core, voice-enabled systems-on-chips (SoCs); and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Mouser’s line card currently houses over 1,100 manufacturer partners.