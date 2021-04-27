© NXP Business | April 27, 2021
NXP sees its 1Q revenues soar 27% YoY
Semiconductor manufacturer NXP delivered first quarter revenues of USD 2.6 billion, an increase of 27% from 2,02 billion during the same period last year.
The automotive sector delivered a strong contribution to the revenues, accounting for USD 1.22 billion a growth of 24% YoY, Industrial & IoT stood for USD 571 million, up 52% from last year. Mobile added USD 346 million to the company’s total revenue, which is an increase of 40% from the same period last year. The segment which pools together Comm. Infra. & Other recorded revenues of USD 421 million, which is a modest increase of 4% for the comparable period. “NXP delivered first quarter revenue of, an increase of 27 percent versus the year-ago period, and better than the mid-point of our guidance. Positive product mix and increased revenue helped deliver excellent operating profit in excess of our guidance. We continue to be encouraged by the long-term demand trends across all our end markets, which underpin our continued confidence of very robust growth throughout 2021,” says Kurt Sievers, NXP President and Chief Executive Officer in a press release. GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was USD 1.35 billion, a 36% increase from USD 997 during the first quarter of 2020. Gaap operating income amounted to USD 492 million, a massive jump of 624% from USD 68 million during the same period last year.
Neonode tech to make self-checkout kiosk contactless Neonode Inc. says that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major Japanese retail chain to retrofit the chain’s self-checkout kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.
$1 billion for every chip maker that wants to “Make in India” India has under the banner “Make in India” been encouraging companies to manufacture in the country and incentivised dedicated investments into manufacturing.
Silicon Labs sells infrastructure & auto unit to Skyworks Analog semiconductor specialist Skyworks Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc., under which Skyworks will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at USD 2.75 billion.
Home on the range: Getting multiple gain ranges with instrumentation amplifiers Question: I have an instrumentation amplifier, but I need wider dynamic range than I can get with a single gain. Can I multiplex gain resistors to get programmable gain?
Tata Nordics opens shop in Gothenburg Earlier this year, Tata Technologies began operations in its wholly owned subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. It also marks the completion of its acquisition deal with Escenda AB in 2017.
Kraken acquires Brazilian underwater robotics company Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics, announces that it has acquired Brazilian underwater robotics company 13 Robotics Ltda.
This round goes to Intel A U.S. jury has ruled in favour of Intel in a patent infringement lawsuit the chip maker filed against VLSI Technology LLC.
Trouble will not let go of Renesas Renesas confirmed the emission of smoke (late afternoon local time on April 21, 2021) from the power panel of a Rail Guided Vehicle (RGV) located on the basement of the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory.
Autotalks teams up with Sreda Solutions V2X communication solution provider Autotalks has teamed up with Russia’s Sreda Solutions to offer a V2X solution for the Russian and global markets.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Inphi Marvell Technology has completed its acquisition of Inphi Corporation; the combination creates a US semiconductor powerhouse.
Micross to consolidates US operations into two next-gen facilities Micross Components says that it is combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, Pennsylvania to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, New Hampshire and Round Rock, TExas.
Renesas’ Naka fab to return to 100% by the end of May The Japanese company restarted production at the N3 building – housing the 300mm line – of its Naka fab on April 17. While production capacity is still just under 10% of what it once was, the company is confident to be back up to normal levels before June.
UK intervenes in Nvidia's ARM deal Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) in relation to the proposed sale of ARM to Nvidia. “Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds," says Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden.
Asian GaAs foundry orders multiple systems from ClassOne ClassOne has received a multi-tool order from one of the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundries in Asia. The order was for ClassOne’s Solstice S8 systems and included proprietary GoldPro processing chambers for advanced gold plating.
Fusion Worldwide opens warehouse in Singapore 14 years after the opening of its quality and logistics hub in Hong Kong, Fusion Worldwide has continued its expansion within Asia with the addition of a new quality and logistics warehouse in Singapore.
Clean-up started at fire damaged AKM's Nobeoka plant In late October 2020, a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan. The severe fire completely shut down production.
Pocket-Size white noise generator for quickly testing circuit signal response Question: Can you produce a frequency spectrum for all frequencies at the same time?
II-VI expands its silicon carbide manufacturing footprint II-VI Incorporated says it has expanded its silicon carbide (SiC) wafer finishing manufacturing footprint in China to serve the largest worldwide market for electric vehicles (EVs) and for clean energy applications.
AQ Group acquires Schaffner’s Power Magnetic Division Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement with the Swiss company Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
Chinese companies hold only 5% of global IC market Propelled by 50% share of IDM sales and 64% share of fabless sales, U.S. companies captured 55% of the total worldwide IC market in 2020.
Farnell adds 20'000 new products - targets the home office Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has added 20'000 new electronic and electrical products to its portfolio.
Asahi Kasei Europe unites activities at Düsseldorf Harbour Late last year, Asahi Kasei Europe started office operation at its new location at Düsseldorf Harbour, Germany. In March 2021, the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center relocated from Dormagen to the new location.
Intel steps up as a supplier to the automotive industry According to Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, the company is ready to step up and start making chips for car makers to take the edge off the current shortage that has hit the automotive industry hard.Load more news