First ever semiconductor fab opens on the African continent

On the 26th of April, a milestone was reached, not only for Kenya, but the African continent as Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta officially inaugurated a nanotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing facility – the first on the continent.

The facility is located at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri County, Kenya and will, according to the president, form the foundation of making Kenya an industrialised nation. The manufacturing facility was established by Semiconductor Technologies Limited (STL) on the 177-acre Dedan Kimathi University of Technology's Science and Technology Park (DeST-Park) in a public-private partnership arrangement. The company produces integrated circuits, sensors and related nanotechnology products. “This is the dream some of us have for this country, our ability to become an industrialised nation, to be able to create good quality and well paying jobs for our young people,” president Uhuru Kenyatta says in a press release. In the press release the president notes that it is companies established by Kenyans, like STL, that will transform the country from one that consumes products from other parts of the world to one that exports not only its products but also its technology across the globe. The University’s collaboration with STL in this manufacturing venture is geared towards supporting the Government’s policy of “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” initiative. Evertiq has reached out to STL for further details on the new facility and its operations.