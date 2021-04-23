© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Silicon Labs sells infrastructure & auto unit to Skyworks

Analog semiconductor specialist Skyworks Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc., under which Skyworks will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at USD 2.75 billion.

The acquisition encompasses the technology portfolios and related assets of Silicon Labs’ power/isolation, timing and broadcast product lines, which are highly complementary to Skyworks’ connectivity portfolio. The acquisition will accelerate Skyworks’ expansion into growth segments such as electric and hybrid vehicles, industrial and motor control, power supply, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical data communication, data center, automotive, smart home and several other applications. Skyworks will be positioned to address a combined market opportunity approaching USD 20 billion annually. Mark Thompson, senior vice president of Silicon Labs and general manager of the Infrastructure & Automotive business, will join Skyworks as part of the transaction, reporting directly to Liam K. Griffin, president and chief executive officer of Skyworks. In addition, approximately 350 employees, including the senior management team of the business, are expected to join Skyworks upon completion of the transaction. “We are pleased to welcome the Infrastructure & Automotive team to Skyworks when this transaction is completed,” says Mr. Griffin in a press release. “This acquisition will broadly expand our capabilities across high-growth end markets including automotive, communications and industrial, creating new and highly compelling opportunities for Skyworks. By leveraging our global sales channels, operational scale and deep customer relationships, Skyworks is well positioned to drive above-market growth, while diversifying revenues, expanding margins and delivering strong returns in earnings and cash generation.” “With our companies’ shared cultures of design excellence and customer collaboration, I am confident that the Infrastructure & Automotive team will continue their decades-long history of delivering industry-leading innovations,” adds Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle. “Silicon Labs and Skyworks will partner to ensure a seamless transition for customers, suppliers and employees.” The transaction, which is expected to close during the third calendar quarter of 2021, has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.