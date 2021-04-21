© Autotalks Business | April 21, 2021
Autotalks teams up with Sreda Solutions
V2X communication solution provider Autotalks has teamed up with Russia’s Sreda Solutions to offer a V2X solution for the Russian and global markets.
NTI (National Technology Initiative) AutoNet project, managed by GLONASS Union non-commercial partnership, which was appointed by the Russian government, is spearheading the effort to introduce V2X technology to the domestic vehicle market and supports Euro NCAP initiative to add V2X to the vehicle safety rating starting 2024. Sreda Solutions, a provider in Russia’s wireless technology and automotive embedded systems market, launched its first V2XSmartCore (V2SC) software using Autotalks CRATON2 chipset. Sreda’s V2SC product is the embedded software for On Board Units (OBUs) and Roadside Units (RSUs) based on ETSI V2X standards for ITS-G5 and C-V2X communication technologies. The V2SC software has been verified in four pilot projects in smart cities and on highways, a press release from Autotalks reads. Russia is moving quickly to adopt V2X technology. V2X tests have been recently launched in St. Petersburg and new V2X pilot tests are planned in Kaliningrad, in other regions and on highways later in 2021. OEMs and other partners will be invited to join these field tests. In addition, Russian representatives are in discussions with the pan-European C-Roads project on cross-border tests encompassing Russia and EU member states. “The Russian V2X industry has huge potential and Sreda Solutions is an ideal partner for Autotalks to penetrate this market which is rapidly opening up,” says Yuval Lachman, Vice President of Business Development at Autotalks, in the press release. He adds that the Russian government support is expected to lead to a rapid acceleration in the adoption of V2X technology. “We are very pleased to have an established V2X chipset leader such as Autotalks as our partner,” adds Dr. Yaroslav Domaratsky, CTO and Head of Engineering at Sreda Solutions. "Russia proved its ability to quickly adopt life-saving connected car technologies, as we have seen in the successful adoption of ERA-GLONASS, the modern Russian system of emergency response launched by the GLONASS Union, which is similar to the European standard eCall/E112. Based on this track record, we expect V2X adoption in Russia to be fast and effective, and plan to support this adoption with top class V2X solutions.”
Micross to consolidates US operations into two next-gen facilities Micross Components says that it is combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, Pennsylvania to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, New Hampshire and Round Rock, TExas.
Renesas’ Naka fab to return to 100% by the end of May The Japanese company restarted production at the N3 building – housing the 300mm line – of its Naka fab on April 17. While production capacity is still just under 10% of what it once was, the company is confident to be back up to normal levels before June.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
UK intervenes in Nvidia's ARM deal Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) in relation to the proposed sale of ARM to Nvidia. “Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds," says Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden.
Asian GaAs foundry orders multiple systems from ClassOne ClassOne has received a multi-tool order from one of the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundries in Asia. The order was for ClassOne’s Solstice S8 systems and included proprietary GoldPro processing chambers for advanced gold plating.
Fusion Worldwide opens warehouse in Singapore 14 years after the opening of its quality and logistics hub in Hong Kong, Fusion Worldwide has continued its expansion within Asia with the addition of a new quality and logistics warehouse in Singapore.
Clean-up started at fire damaged AKM's Nobeoka plant In late October 2020, a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan. The severe fire completely shut down production.
Sponsored content by TotechLong Term Storage Safe, secure storage and quality testing of sensitive components Shortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
Pocket-Size white noise generator for quickly testing circuit signal response Question: Can you produce a frequency spectrum for all frequencies at the same time?
II-VI expands its silicon carbide manufacturing footprint II-VI Incorporated says it has expanded its silicon carbide (SiC) wafer finishing manufacturing footprint in China to serve the largest worldwide market for electric vehicles (EVs) and for clean energy applications.
AQ Group acquires Schaffner’s Power Magnetic Division Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement with the Swiss company Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
Chinese companies hold only 5% of global IC market Propelled by 50% share of IDM sales and 64% share of fabless sales, U.S. companies captured 55% of the total worldwide IC market in 2020.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosFour days of concentrated electronics knowledge Würth Elektronik invites you to a virtual conference with expert presentations on EMC, thermal management, power management, connectivity, and many other circuit design topics from April 26-29, 2021 from 8 am to 6 pm CET each day.
Farnell adds 20'000 new products - targets the home office Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has added 20'000 new electronic and electrical products to its portfolio.
Asahi Kasei Europe unites activities at Düsseldorf Harbour Late last year, Asahi Kasei Europe started office operation at its new location at Düsseldorf Harbour, Germany. In March 2021, the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center relocated from Dormagen to the new location.
Intel steps up as a supplier to the automotive industry According to Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, the company is ready to step up and start making chips for car makers to take the edge off the current shortage that has hit the automotive industry hard.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Fund II triples the size of TDK Ventures’ Fund I TDK Corporation's subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has closed its second fund, totalling USD 150 million in new capital. The new fund will primarily target early-stage, global investments in clean technology, advanced materials, industrial, robotics, energy, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and healthtech segments.
MacDermid Alpha opens new die attach applications centre MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions officially opened a Greater China Die Attach Application Centre on April 1st, 2021. The technology and application centre will house technical service and lab personnel, equipped with die attach assembly and process equipment.
WISeKey to increase manufacturing capabilities to support demand Cybersecurity and IoT company, WISeKey, says that it is significantly investing in its supply chain transformation to better and faster serve its customers. The company is simultaneously impacted by the current semiconductor shortage situation and a tremendously growing order backlog.
Renesas resumes operations at fire damaged facility Renesas say that the N3 Building (300mm line) clean room at Naka Factory resumed operations on Friday April 9.
Neonode to supply its tech to a major South Korean elevator OEM Neonode has received an order for and will supply touch sensor modules to Finetek, a Neonode value-added reseller, who has been selected by a major elevator OEM in South Korea to install its contactless elevator control panel solutions powered by Neonode’s technology in existing elevators in this market.
High Speed ADC Power Supply Domains Question: Why are there all these power domains for high speed ADCs?
BAE Systems receives adaptive RF contracts from DARPA BAE Systems will design mechanisms for the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that protect emerging wideband receivers from interference, enabling their use in contested and congested environments.
Swedish biometrics company expands in Europe and Asia Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, is seeing more and more reasons to move closer to "the action". The world’s top three payment card producers are all based in continental Europe, while most of the largest smartphone OEMs are headquartered in Asia - so that's where the company's heading.
Siemens Mobility to triple R&D headcount in Hungary Siemens Mobility is set to create 120 new R&D related jobs at its Budapest, Hungary location as the company moves moves forward in its efforts to "digitalise track-based transport modes".
AMD and Xilinx stockholders approve proposed acquisition The stockholders of both companies voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the pending acquisition of Xilinx by AMD.
Renesas to shift production from fire-hit Naka fab The Japanese semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly set to shift some production from its fire damaged Naka fab to a facility in the southwestern prefecture of Ehime.
Netlist and SK hynix reach patent and technology agreement Netlist and SK hynix have reached an agreement for a patent cross license covering memory technologies of both companies and an agreement for the supply of SK hynix products and technical cooperation on Netlist's CXL HybriDIMM technology.Load more news