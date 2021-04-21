© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Marvell completes its acquisition of Inphi

Marvell Technology has completed its acquisition of Inphi Corporation; the combination creates a US semiconductor powerhouse.

"I am excited to welcome the Inphi team to Marvell and look forward to realizing the tremendous value creation potential of this combination for our customers, employees and shareholders. Together we will have the portfolio, capabilities, and scale to expand Marvell's leadership in its key growth end markets of 5G, Cloud and Automotive," says Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell in a press release. "I am also pleased that we are now organized as a U.S. company and we look forward to continuing to drive innovation in semiconductor technology critical to the nation's data economy." Marvell also announces that Dr. Ford Tamer has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Marvell, effective immediately upon close of the acquisition. Dr. Ford Tamer served as Inphi's President and Chief Executive Officer for more than nine years. Prior to Inphi, Dr. Tamer served as CEO of Telegent Systems. Previous to this, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Broadcom's Infrastructure Networking Group.