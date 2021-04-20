© Micross Components Business | April 20, 2021
Micross to consolidates US operations into two next-gen facilities
Micross Components says that it is combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, Pennsylvania to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, New Hampshire and Round Rock, TExas.
Micross is a provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications. The company’s CMS Centers of Excellence deliver component modification services, including complete turnkey solutions. The company says in a press release that its CMS capabilities have strengthened as a result of this consolidation, enabling faster turn times through increased production and engineering capacity, greater performance and efficiencies from investments in advanced processing and test equipment. The 82’000 sf Manchester, New Hampshire facility provides proprietary technologies such as Robotic Hot Solder Dip (RHSD), lead attach and trim & form services, while the 25’000 sf Round Rock facility provides BGA reballing services. Micross’ CMS Center of Excellence in Manchester, NH (formerly Corfin Industries) pioneered Robotic Hot Solder Dip (RHSD) Technology in 1984, and is supported by an in-house team of experienced technicians that have dedicated over 35 years to mastering component preparation solutions within RHSD. Manchester offers unmatched technical depth with quick-turn robotic solutions and other component modification services, including: “Moving to these two purpose-built Centers of Excellence speaks volumes about Micross’ core mission and our team’s continued commitment to delivering the highest quality standards that meet our customers’ stringent requirements. By maximizing our own operational efficiencies, we are even better positioned to provide unparalleled levels of customer support and service,” says Marshall Blythe, the new VP & General Manager of Micross’ Global Component Modification Services group in the press release.
Asian GaAs foundry orders multiple systems from ClassOne ClassOne has received a multi-tool order from one of the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundries in Asia. The order was for ClassOne’s Solstice S8 systems and included proprietary GoldPro processing chambers for advanced gold plating.
Fusion Worldwide opens warehouse in Singapore 14 years after the opening of its quality and logistics hub in Hong Kong, Fusion Worldwide has continued its expansion within Asia with the addition of a new quality and logistics warehouse in Singapore.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Clean-up started at fire damaged AKM's Nobeoka plant In late October 2020, a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan. The severe fire completely shut down production.
Pocket-Size white noise generator for quickly testing circuit signal response Question: Can you produce a frequency spectrum for all frequencies at the same time?
II-VI expands its silicon carbide manufacturing footprint II-VI Incorporated says it has expanded its silicon carbide (SiC) wafer finishing manufacturing footprint in China to serve the largest worldwide market for electric vehicles (EVs) and for clean energy applications.
AQ Group acquires Schaffner’s Power Magnetic Division Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement with the Swiss company Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Chinese companies hold only 5% of global IC market Propelled by 50% share of IDM sales and 64% share of fabless sales, U.S. companies captured 55% of the total worldwide IC market in 2020.
Farnell adds 20'000 new products - targets the home office Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has added 20'000 new electronic and electrical products to its portfolio.
Asahi Kasei Europe unites activities at Düsseldorf Harbour Late last year, Asahi Kasei Europe started office operation at its new location at Düsseldorf Harbour, Germany. In March 2021, the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center relocated from Dormagen to the new location.
Sponsored content by TotechLong Term Storage Safe, secure storage and quality testing of sensitive components Shortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
Intel steps up as a supplier to the automotive industry According to Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, the company is ready to step up and start making chips for car makers to take the edge off the current shortage that has hit the automotive industry hard.
Fund II triples the size of TDK Ventures’ Fund I TDK Corporation's subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has closed its second fund, totalling USD 150 million in new capital. The new fund will primarily target early-stage, global investments in clean technology, advanced materials, industrial, robotics, energy, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and healthtech segments.
MacDermid Alpha opens new die attach applications centre MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions officially opened a Greater China Die Attach Application Centre on April 1st, 2021. The technology and application centre will house technical service and lab personnel, equipped with die attach assembly and process equipment.
WISeKey to increase manufacturing capabilities to support demand Cybersecurity and IoT company, WISeKey, says that it is significantly investing in its supply chain transformation to better and faster serve its customers. The company is simultaneously impacted by the current semiconductor shortage situation and a tremendously growing order backlog.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosFour days of concentrated electronics knowledge Würth Elektronik invites you to a virtual conference with expert presentations on EMC, thermal management, power management, connectivity, and many other circuit design topics from April 26-29, 2021 from 8 am to 6 pm CET each day.
Renesas resumes operations at fire damaged facility Renesas say that the N3 Building (300mm line) clean room at Naka Factory resumed operations on Friday April 9.
Neonode to supply its tech to a major South Korean elevator OEM Neonode has received an order for and will supply touch sensor modules to Finetek, a Neonode value-added reseller, who has been selected by a major elevator OEM in South Korea to install its contactless elevator control panel solutions powered by Neonode’s technology in existing elevators in this market.
High Speed ADC Power Supply Domains Question: Why are there all these power domains for high speed ADCs?
BAE Systems receives adaptive RF contracts from DARPA BAE Systems will design mechanisms for the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that protect emerging wideband receivers from interference, enabling their use in contested and congested environments.
Swedish biometrics company expands in Europe and Asia Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, is seeing more and more reasons to move closer to "the action". The world’s top three payment card producers are all based in continental Europe, while most of the largest smartphone OEMs are headquartered in Asia - so that's where the company's heading.
Siemens Mobility to triple R&D headcount in Hungary Siemens Mobility is set to create 120 new R&D related jobs at its Budapest, Hungary location as the company moves moves forward in its efforts to "digitalise track-based transport modes".
AMD and Xilinx stockholders approve proposed acquisition The stockholders of both companies voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the pending acquisition of Xilinx by AMD.
Renesas to shift production from fire-hit Naka fab The Japanese semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly set to shift some production from its fire damaged Naka fab to a facility in the southwestern prefecture of Ehime.
Netlist and SK hynix reach patent and technology agreement Netlist and SK hynix have reached an agreement for a patent cross license covering memory technologies of both companies and an agreement for the supply of SK hynix products and technical cooperation on Netlist's CXL HybriDIMM technology.
13% increase to lift total semi shipments to a new record high Total semiconductor unit shipments, which include integrated circuits as well as optoelectronics, sensor/actuator, and discrete (O-S-D) devices, are forecast to rise 13% in 2021, to 1,135.3 billion (1.1353 trillion) units to set a new all-time annual record.
ROHM Semiconductor Europe appoints new President As of April 1st, 2021, Wolfram Harnack has taken the helm as ROHM Semiconductor Europe's new President. Former President, Toshimitsu Suzuki, will lead the European Sales Division as General Manager from the company's headquarters in Japan.
SK hynix negotiates supply deal with Bosch The South Korean company is reportedly in talks with Germany’s Robert Bosch Gmbh regarding a long-term supply contract.Load more news