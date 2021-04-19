© Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide opens warehouse in Singapore

14 years after the opening of its quality and logistics hub in Hong Kong, Fusion Worldwide has continued its expansion within Asia with the addition of a new quality and logistics warehouse in Singapore.

“The opening of this facility underscores Fusion Worldwide’s continued commitment to growth. Developing our infrastructure and capabilities is paramount to the successful delivery of our service that our customers expect,” says Tobey Gonnerman, President of Fusion Worldwide in a press release. The addition of this facility will allow the company to increase its inventory capacity and strengthen the capability needed to support the expanding number of customers the company serves. The company says that the Singapore warehouse is installing a full QC lab and testing capabilities.