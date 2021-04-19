© Asahi Kasei

Now, almost six months after the fire, the company announces that it will start the recovery process. In a Japanese language update, the company says that the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, but with the consent of the police and fire department, AKM will start removing debris from the fifth floor of the factory building in mid-April. As previously reported, the fire was severe and part of the building structure collapsed on the second day of the fire – as it spread across the factory. The the update, the company says that the fifth floor is severely damaged, including a collapsed ceiling, which means that any kind of construction will be carried out with consideration of potential impact to surrounding areas. The company says its will continue to cooperate in investigating the cause of the fire and work to prevent any recurrence. Currently, Asahi Kasei Electronics is promoting alternative production of some products with the cooperation of multiple unnamed semiconductor manufacturers, and says it will continue to strive for a stable supply. The Tweet below shows the damage to the factory after extinguishing the fire.