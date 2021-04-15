© AQ Group

AQ Group acquires Schaffner’s Power Magnetic Division

Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement with the Swiss company Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.

The purchase price is CHF 22.4 million (EUR 20.2 million) on a debt free cash free basis.Closing is expected at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Schaffner’s Power Magnetics Division is a leading supplier in design and manufacturing of specialised power electronics components, such as reactors, transformers, and filters in the medium to high power range. Its customers include leading players in the fields of railway, industrial and electrification sectors. The division has an annual turnover of about CHF 45 million (EUR 40.7 million) with an EBITDA margin of about 7 %. With this acquisition, AQ Group will take over the Power Magnetics sites in Paderborn (Germany), Kecskemét (Hungary), Wytheville and Roanoke (Virginia, USA) and the Power Magnetics part in Shanghai (China) with all employees. "The purpose of the acquisition is to extend AQ’s customer base and to broaden our technology and market presence in Inductive Components. Schaffner’s Power Magnetics division has more than 50 years' experience of working with demanding industrial customers and the division complements AQ very well," says James Ahrgren, CEO of AQ Group in a press release. "AQ and Schaffner’s Power Magnetics division combined will become a leading global player with presence in all major geographies including the United States and Germany. We believe that Schaffner’s Power Magnetics division fits very well with our business model, we see many synergies in production and in the market. We warmly welcome our new colleagues into AQ Group," the CEO continues.