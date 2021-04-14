© Premier Farnell

Farnell adds 20'000 new products - targets the home office

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has added 20'000 new electronic and electrical products to its portfolio.

The new range meets the needs of a wide variety of customers and includes computer accessories and office equipment, power supplies, audio visual equipment including webcams, memory cards, tools, lighting and more from major brands such as Western Digital, Sandisk, Startech and Bosch among others. This addition significantly broadens Farnell customers’ access to a diverse product portfolio of electronic and electrical technologies, increasingly in demand as people continue to work from home across Europe. “We are delighted to be adding these new products to our range to enhance the service we provide to our customers. Customers in Europe can now benefit from a broader range of products from well-known leading suppliers of audio, hand tools and much more. With the continued growth of working from home, our comprehensive range of office equipment and accessories, such as webcams and memory cards, means that customers can continue to come to Farnell as one source for all their needs,” says Simon Meadmore, Global Head of IP&E at Farnell in a press release.