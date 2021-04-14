AEC-Q200 compliant and sulfur-resistant thick film chip resistor array

The Model CAYxxA-AS series are the first chip arrays from Bourns that are both AEC-Q200 compliant and sulfur-resistant based on ASTM-B-809-95 and EIA-977 standards.

Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today announced several new AEC-Q200 compliant thick film chip resistor array model families. Bourns designed the new surface mount model CATxxA-LF, CAYxxA-LF and CAYxxA-AS series to help increase available board space and reduce costs. Offering long-life protection against many sulfurous environments, the Model CAYxxA-AS series are the first chip arrays from Bourns that meet both the AEC-Q200 standard and anti-sulfur protection requirements based on the ASTM-B-809-95 and EIA-977 (test parameter B) standards making them superior circuit conditioning solutions for a wide range of transportation, consumer electronics, industrial automation, power supply and LED lighting and communication base station applications that must operate in extreme conditions. These latest resistor families from Bourns are constructed using a thick film element printed onto a ceramic substrate, which allows for a wide resistance range and increased design flexibility in terms of size and dimensions. The new AEC-Q200 compliant Model CATxxA-LF concave and CAYxxA-LF and CAYxxA-AS convex chip arrays are available in 1 mm and 1.6 mm widths and contain two or four pieces of isolated thick film resistive elements printed onto a single ceramic substrate. Bourns® Model CATxxA-LF, CAYxxA-LF and CAYxxA-AS Series are available now and are RoHS* compliant. For additional product information, please see: www.bourns.com/products/resistors/chip-resistor-arrays