Fund II triples the size of TDK Ventures’ Fund I

TDK Corporation's subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has closed its second fund, totalling USD 150 million in new capital. The new fund will primarily target early-stage, global investments in clean technology, advanced materials, industrial, robotics, energy, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and healthtech segments.

“This new fund renews our commitment to supporting hard-tech entrepreneurs creating innovations for the greater good,” says Nicolas Sauvage, Managing Director, TDK Ventures in a press release. “The materials science field has always been part of the technology sector’s foundation, and as such, it can help the sector address some of the world’s biggest challenges, including sustainability.” The close of TDK Ventures Fund II follows the success of Fund I, the firm’s inaugural USD 50 million fund that has seen three exits in the CVC’s first 18 months of operation. These include the oversubscribed IPO for energy cell company GenCell, laser manufacturer SLD Laser’s acquisition by Kyocera Corporation and 3D printing startup Origin’s acquisition by Stratasys in a USD 100 million transaction. “TDK is dedicated to accelerating fundamental materials science technologies that can unlock megatrends across sectors. TDK Ventures believes in advancing technology for a sustainable society and the well-being of all people,” adds Shigenao Ishiguro, President and Chief Executive Officer, TDK Corporation. TDK Ventures says that it continue to renew research and investment in materials science and hard technology companies with this new capital. In the last 21 months, TDK Ventures has made 16 investments, backing companies like Starship Technologies, Wheels and Autoflight in the mobility space, Genetesis and Exo in the healthtech space, SLD Laser and Metalenz in advanced materials, Agility Robotics in the robotics industry, and more. By the end of the Fund II investing cycle over the next three years, TDK Ventures says it will build a portfolio of 50 early-stage companies.