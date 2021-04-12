© MacDermid Alpha

MacDermid Alpha opens new die attach applications centre

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions officially opened a Greater China Die Attach Application Centre on April 1st, 2021. The technology and application centre will house technical service and lab personnel, equipped with die attach assembly and process equipment.

“With MacDermid Alpha’s unique role as a leading packaging materials supplier to all steps of the electronics manufacturing supply chain, this multi million dollar investment to build a leading edge application’s center is an important next step in enabling our customers to meet their design goals,” says Rick Frick, Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor Solutions division, in a press release Rick Frick continues saying that; “With these new capabilities, we will foster not only local, but also regional development of advanced Die Attach applications and high-volume manufacturing processes. Additionally, the facility enables collaboration of MacDermid Alpha’s suite of technologies including IC substrate processes, advanced assembly polymers, metals and fluxes and wafer metallization in a way that optimizes every material within an electronic device.” The applications centre houses advanced die attach assembly and testing equipment for high volume process optimisation and advanced component designs using the company's paste and film products. The second floor also houses the company's panel level packaging applications laboratory with capabilities for the testing of solder balls, micro solder spheres, reflow metrology, and a fully functional tool for wafer level tin bumping. Production-scale wet processing equipment lines are located on the third floor, along with a complete chemical analysis laboratory containing high-precision instruments for comprehensive customer service. “We are confident through these investments and new capabilities, we can assist regional companies achieve their goals and allow new advancements in the semiconductor industry as a whole,” adds Jack Van Mook, General Manager APAC, Semiconductor Solutions.