Renesas resumes operations at fire damaged facility

Renesas say that the N3 Building (300mm line) clean room at Naka Factory resumed operations on Friday April 9.

In addition to the cleaning of the floor, underfloor, walls, ceiling and everything else of the clean room, the company says it has completed the decontamination of the clean room by replacing the air filters installed. "We are sincerely thankful for the rapid assistance we received from as many as around 1,600 people a day from partner companies, equipment manufacturers, materials suppliers and construction companies," the company writes in an update. However, while operations of the clean room has returned, that does not mean that actual production has been restarted. The company say that it still aims to resume production within one month of the occurrence of the fire as initially targeted, which would be April 19. The company has also been clear in previous updates that it expects to begin product shipment – utilising the remaining work-in-processes from the first floor of the N3 Building – to customers in about 60 days after the fire. And in about 90 days after the fire, Renesas expects to begin product shipment of the remaining work-in-process of the second floor of the N3 Building.