ROHM Semiconductor Europe appoints new President

As of April 1st, 2021, Wolfram Harnack has taken the helm as ROHM Semiconductor Europe's new President. Former President, Toshimitsu Suzuki, will lead the European Sales Division as General Manager from the company's headquarters in Japan.

"With Wolfram Harnack, a strong leader will become the new President of ROHM’s European Headquarters. He can build on a solid foundation when it comes to strategy, business development as well as sales and marketing against an international background. Mr. Harnack has proven during his remarkable career that he is determined to achieve business growth. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him and to explore the great growth potential in both our existing and new markets," says Toshimitsu Suzuki, the new General Manager of the European Sales Division, in a press release. "I am honored to lead a company for which I have already worked with passion and to whose further successes I will now contribute significantly," says Wolfram Harnack. "ROHM Semiconductor offers a wide range of technologies and is a quality and innovation leader especially in the field of Silicon Carbide and Analog Power devices. The competent team helps customers to achieve their development goals by excellent application support and by providing the necessary insights. In this sense, my key aim is to further extend our customer service and accelerate growth in the automotive and industrial segments, especially in the power and analog area.” In January 2008, Wolfram Harnack joined ROHM as Sales Director for the first time. In 2015, he moved to Mitsubishi, where he worked until he returned to ROHM as the Managing Director of ROHM Semiconductor Europe GmbH in October 2020.