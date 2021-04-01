© Zeiss AG

Zeiss opens US high-tech centre in the Bay Area

Optics and optoelectronics technology company Zeiss has completed the construction of its new R&D, production, sales and customer service site in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“The new ZEISS Innovation Center harnesses our technological, research and customer services strengths in one of the world’s premier technology innovation locations,” says Dr. Christian Müller, Chief Financial Officer of the Zeiss Group in a press release. “This long-term commitment to the Bay Area and the North American market, strongly supports the development of exciting innovations that benefit our global customers, alongside new collaboration opportunities with our partners across academia, industry and local communities.” The USD 180 million investment in the new high-tech site in Dublin, a fast-growing city near San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, is an integral part of the company's global strategy to expand its presence close to research centers and growth markets. The new innovation centre’s R&D efforts will increasingly focus on digital solutions and scientific and industry partnerships spanning disciplines and technologies. The innovation centre houses customer experience and demonstration centres, as well as research laboratories, service and production facilities. With engineers, researchers, and sales and service teams from across Zeiss located on the same premises. The centre also serves as the US headquarters for the Zeiss medical technology business. The new site also brings together the X-Ray Microscopy business and the Zeiss Microscopy Customer Centre. The Zeiss Process Control Solutions activities for the Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology segment is also based at the centre. The new centre accommodates approximately 700 workspaces and the move-in will be phased over coming months in compliance with COVID-19 precautions and state and federal regulations.