© baloncici dreamstime.com

Shenmao sets up testing lab in Taiwan - Cheetah Inspection

Shenmao has established an independent testing laboratory in Taiwan called Cheetah Inspection Inc. The ISO/IEC 17025 approved testing laboratory is located in Hsinchu.

Cheetah Inspection will focus on materials, chemical, failure analysis, and reliability testing of IC packages and PCBAs. For IC packages, the independent testing lab can design and make the PCB as test vehicle, assemble it in the SMT and dip process, run accelerated aging tests such as TCT, and perform failure analysis. “Shenmao has been supplying solder materials for 48 years. We know the soldering process very well and will utilize this experience to provide testing and troubleshooting services to the industry at Cheetah Inspection,” says Watson Tseng, General Manager at Shenmao America, in a press release. Shenmao says in the press release that the company has successfully been approved by many international well-known electronic manufacturers.