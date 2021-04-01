© baloncici dreamstime.com Business | April 01, 2021
Shenmao sets up testing lab in Taiwan - Cheetah Inspection
Shenmao has established an independent testing laboratory in Taiwan called Cheetah Inspection Inc. The ISO/IEC 17025 approved testing laboratory is located in Hsinchu.
Cheetah Inspection will focus on materials, chemical, failure analysis, and reliability testing of IC packages and PCBAs. For IC packages, the independent testing lab can design and make the PCB as test vehicle, assemble it in the SMT and dip process, run accelerated aging tests such as TCT, and perform failure analysis. “Shenmao has been supplying solder materials for 48 years. We know the soldering process very well and will utilize this experience to provide testing and troubleshooting services to the industry at Cheetah Inspection,” says Watson Tseng, General Manager at Shenmao America, in a press release. Shenmao says in the press release that the company has successfully been approved by many international well-known electronic manufacturers.
BSE receives multiple orders from automotive chip companies Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received repeat orders from automotive customers for multiple Zeus gravity test handlers configured for MEMS pressure and high power IC testing applications.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Another fire strikes semiconductor manufacturer Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Panjit International's Gangshan fab was hit by a fire at around 15:19 on 29th March 2021. All employees were evacuated safely.
Magnachip to be acquired in a $1.4 billion deal The South Korean chipmaker has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity fund, Wise Road Capital, to be acquired in a cash-deal valued at USD 1.4 billion.
A deal has been struck – II-VI to acquire Coherent The engineered materials and optoelectronics specialist says that it has entered into definitive agreement to acquire laser technology provider Coherent.
Damage at Renesas' Naka factory is worse than thought The fire that hit Renesas' N3 building at its Naka manufacturing facility, located on the Ibaraki prefecture, reportedly caused more damaged than initially thought.
Powerchip Semiconductor breaks ground on new Taiwan fab Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NTD 278 billion (EUR 8.26 billion) 12-inch fab in the Tongluo Science Park.
High-side current sensing Question: Is placing a 100 Ω resistor in front of a MOSFET gate required for stability?
i3 Microsystems places repeat order for ClassOne system The provider of semiconductor plating tools has sold a second Solstice S8 system to i3 Microsystems (i3M), a wholly-owned subsidiary of defense industry supplier i3 Electronics headquartered in Binghamton, New York.
Imagination launches IMG Labs to create breakthrough tech Imagination Technologies is launching IMG Labs, a specialist division tasked with developing breakthrough innovations fundamental to new, advanced semiconductor products.
Marvell receives Chinese 'Ok' for Inphi acquisition Semiconductor company Marvell Technology announces that the State Administration for Market Regulation in China has approved the company's previously announced proposed acquisition of Inphi Corporation.
LPKF: Looking back on successful 2020 in spite of COVID-19 In spite of a revenue drop due to delays of customer projects in this challenging year, LPKF has delivered earnings, has continued to invest in new technologies as planned, and has further developed the company in line with its strategic growth plan.
BMZ Group establishes a new subsidiary for the UK The BMZ Group is opening a UK sales office in Cambridge. This target market was already a strong focus in the past, as more and more large customers from the UK had requested the battery solutions of the BMZ Group.
Austria joins EU project in microelectronics With EUR 146.5 million in public support, three companies – Infineon Austria, AT&S Austria and NXP Semiconductors Austria – will carry out additional research and innovation falling within the scope of microelectronics.
Intel launches $20 billion expansion plan The manufacturer will spend USD 20 billion to build two new chip plants in Arizona, creating more than 3’000 new – permanent – high tech jobs.
Nexperia and UAES partner on Gallium Nitride Nexperia has entered into a comprehensive partnership covering gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor devices with United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES). The program will focus on power systems for EVs, with the aim to jointly develop automotive applications using GaN technology.
Infineon Austin to reach pre-shutdown levels in June 2021 Due to the February winter storm, which hit Texas with full force, several Austin based semiconductor operations were forced to shut down. Among them was Infineon, which is now re-ramping its production at its Austin, Texas operations.
Fire at Renesas Naka fab shuts down 300mm line At 2:47 am on March 19, 2021, part of the N3 building of Renesas Naka factory caught fire.
Dynamic use of the disable pin on an amplifier Question: Could I use the disable pin of an amplifier to save power without losing performance?
POET and Sanan IC's JV is making progress POET Technologies is making progress on its Super Photonics Xiamen (SPX) its joint venture with Sanan IC.
ROHM and Sanden Huayu Hold opens joint technology lab ROHM, together with Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-Conditioning Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of automotive air conditioners, held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint technical laboratory at Sanden Huayu’s headquarters in Shanghai, China.
SMIC to set up 12-inch wafer production in Shenzhen The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer says that it has entered into an agreement with the Shenzhen Government under which it intends to develop and operate a 28nm fab.
Farnell expands portfolio with solutions from Micron The distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed an international distribution agreement with Micron Technology, under which Farnell will be adding Micron to its line card of semiconductors.
Qualcomm completes acquisition of NUVIA Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has completed its acquisition of the CPU and technology design company, NUVIA for USD 1.4 billion.
II-VI expands with new applications lab in China Laser materials processing solutions provider, II-VI Incorporated, is opening its applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, in order to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.