Products | March 31, 2021
5G communication module with 3ssential C-V2X features for fully autonomous driving
Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. has developed the UMNZ1 Series 5G NR(*1) Module for Automotive Use, a first for a Japanese corporation. Sample shipments began in March with aims to accelerate social implementation of 5G solutions for automobiles.
This is a product release announcement by Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Fifth generation (5G) mobile communications technology featuring ultra-fast speeds, ultra-low latency and mass connectivity has a vital role to play within communications infrastructure of future society. The automotive industry is well poised to benefit from the technology given the major transformation already underway characterized by the CASE trends of connected cars, autonomous driving, sharing and services, and electrification. Used in combination with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems giving vehicles the capability to communicate and interact with everything around them, such as road infrastructure, other vehicles and pedestrians, 5G is expected to contribute to greater sophistication of IVI (In Vehicle Infotainment); for example, real-time integration of traffic conditions into navigation applications and instant downloading of high-definition video to watch on a cabin display. It will also spur integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology that will improve the efficiency of car maintenance and inspections by keeping an eye on the condition of a vehicle via a range of different sensors. One highly anticipated application is in enabling functions essential for fully autonomous driving that existing V2X systems have been unable to sufficiently support, such as adjusting speed in response to traffic signals and other vehicles on the road. There are calls for automotive communication systems that make use of V2X systems and 5G technology to be quickly established. But first, obstacles need to be overcome. Communication functionality that is even more advanced than existing 4G LTE technology and higher functionality that comes from V2X capability demand complex processing that can lead to modules overheating, affecting their ability to perform to their full potential. Modules also tend to get bigger with increased functionality, creating a need to optimize module design for mounting to customer circuits. It is a complicated task necessitating considerable development resources and that is a major barrier to commercialization. The newly developed UMNZ1 Series 5G NR Module for Automotive Use with C-V2X features, a first for a Japanese corporation, is compliant with 3GPP(*2) Release 15. By suppressing heat generation and employing an original structure for greater dissipation of heat inside systems after mounting, module performance is maximized at all times. Stability of the customer’s mounting process is also made possible with an original automotive-grade product design achieved by controlling the module’s flatness. In addition, the module has compatibility with the varying frequencies used by specifications worldwide, helping to reduce the development workload for customers. Shipments of module samples began in March and soon customers will be using the modules to advance social implementation of next-generation communication solutions based on V2X systems and 5G. Alps Alpine is a leader in application of Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® technology to automotive product development and is at the forefront of the industry in developing technology for the C-V2X domain, too, particularly in China, which leads the world in C-V2X deployment. Teaming up with a Chinese C-V2X chip supplier under a mutually complementary production and development partnership agreement, Alps Alpine developed an All In One communication module(*3) with a built-in V2X protocol stack and has been involved in interoperability testing in China, as well as ongoing demonstration testing within Wuxi’s designated C-V2X zone. The UMNZ1 Series is intended for global use outside China. Compatible with frequency variations among countries, the module also has optional compatibility with DSDA(*4) devices, supporting a wide range of uses. Alps Alpine will continue to harness its strengths within the connectivity domain to advance efforts toward realization of safe, reassuring and comfortable automotive mobility. (*1) 5G New Radio (5G NR): A radio access technology with specifications developed for 5G networks (*2) 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP): A standardization project for examining and developing specifications for next-generation mobile communication systems (*3) Press release, September 28, 2020: “Alps Alpine Develops and Commences Mass Production of Cellular V2X All In One Communication Module” https://www.alpsalpine.com/e/news_release/2020/0928_01.html (*4) Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA): Technology allowing connection to two cellular networks with one device at the same time.
Another fire strikes semiconductor manufacturer Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Panjit International's Gangshan fab was hit by a fire at around 15:19 on 29th March 2021. All employees were evacuated safely.
Magnachip to be acquired in a $1.4 billion deal The South Korean chipmaker has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity fund, Wise Road Capital, to be acquired in a cash-deal valued at USD 1.4 billion.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
A deal has been struck – II-VI to acquire Coherent The engineered materials and optoelectronics specialist says that it has entered into definitive agreement to acquire laser technology provider Coherent.
Damage at Renesas' Naka factory is worse than thought The fire that hit Renesas' N3 building at its Naka manufacturing facility, located on the Ibaraki prefecture, reportedly caused more damaged than initially thought.
Powerchip Semiconductor breaks ground on new Taiwan fab Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NTD 278 billion (EUR 8.26 billion) 12-inch fab in the Tongluo Science Park.
High-side current sensing Question: Is placing a 100 Ω resistor in front of a MOSFET gate required for stability?
i3 Microsystems places repeat order for ClassOne system The provider of semiconductor plating tools has sold a second Solstice S8 system to i3 Microsystems (i3M), a wholly-owned subsidiary of defense industry supplier i3 Electronics headquartered in Binghamton, New York.
Imagination launches IMG Labs to create breakthrough tech Imagination Technologies is launching IMG Labs, a specialist division tasked with developing breakthrough innovations fundamental to new, advanced semiconductor products.
Marvell receives Chinese 'Ok' for Inphi acquisition Semiconductor company Marvell Technology announces that the State Administration for Market Regulation in China has approved the company's previously announced proposed acquisition of Inphi Corporation.
LPKF: Looking back on successful 2020 in spite of COVID-19 In spite of a revenue drop due to delays of customer projects in this challenging year, LPKF has delivered earnings, has continued to invest in new technologies as planned, and has further developed the company in line with its strategic growth plan.
BMZ Group establishes a new subsidiary for the UK The BMZ Group is opening a UK sales office in Cambridge. This target market was already a strong focus in the past, as more and more large customers from the UK had requested the battery solutions of the BMZ Group.
Austria joins EU project in microelectronics With EUR 146.5 million in public support, three companies – Infineon Austria, AT&S Austria and NXP Semiconductors Austria – will carry out additional research and innovation falling within the scope of microelectronics.
Intel launches $20 billion expansion plan The manufacturer will spend USD 20 billion to build two new chip plants in Arizona, creating more than 3’000 new – permanent – high tech jobs.
Nexperia and UAES partner on Gallium Nitride Nexperia has entered into a comprehensive partnership covering gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor devices with United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES). The program will focus on power systems for EVs, with the aim to jointly develop automotive applications using GaN technology.
Infineon Austin to reach pre-shutdown levels in June 2021 Due to the February winter storm, which hit Texas with full force, several Austin based semiconductor operations were forced to shut down. Among them was Infineon, which is now re-ramping its production at its Austin, Texas operations.
Fire at Renesas Naka fab shuts down 300mm line At 2:47 am on March 19, 2021, part of the N3 building of Renesas Naka factory caught fire.
Dynamic use of the disable pin on an amplifier Question: Could I use the disable pin of an amplifier to save power without losing performance?
POET and Sanan IC's JV is making progress POET Technologies is making progress on its Super Photonics Xiamen (SPX) its joint venture with Sanan IC.
ROHM and Sanden Huayu Hold opens joint technology lab ROHM, together with Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-Conditioning Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of automotive air conditioners, held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint technical laboratory at Sanden Huayu’s headquarters in Shanghai, China.
SMIC to set up 12-inch wafer production in Shenzhen The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer says that it has entered into an agreement with the Shenzhen Government under which it intends to develop and operate a 28nm fab.
Farnell expands portfolio with solutions from Micron The distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed an international distribution agreement with Micron Technology, under which Farnell will be adding Micron to its line card of semiconductors.
Qualcomm completes acquisition of NUVIA Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has completed its acquisition of the CPU and technology design company, NUVIA for USD 1.4 billion.
II-VI expands with new applications lab in China Laser materials processing solutions provider, II-VI Incorporated, is opening its applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, in order to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.
Micron in talks to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab Micron Technology is updating its portfolio strategy to further strengthen its focus on memory and storage innovations for the data center; meaning that the company will cease development of 3D XPoint.
World domination for Samsung and TSMC Keeping up with producing leading-edge IC technology has become increasingly expensive over the past 25 years. The investment required to implement the most advanced process technologies for logic devices has now driven out all but three companies—Samsung, TSMC, and Intel—from the leading edge portion of the market.Load more news