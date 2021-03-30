© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

BSE receives multiple orders from automotive chip companies

Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received repeat orders from automotive customers for multiple Zeus gravity test handlers configured for MEMS pressure and high power IC testing applications.

Zeus handlers have a wide and flexible range for MEMS pressure sensing test cells and offer high voltage levels for testing MOSFET, IGBT, gate drivers, GaN and SiC power semiconductors. “Automotive integrated circuit manufacturers rely on our Zeus test handlers to ensure their devices meet automotive safety standards. We are pleased to be a part of the solution in helping the industry catch up with IC demand,” says Kevin Brennan, vice president of marketing for BSE. “For MEMS pressure sensor and high voltage power IC testing, Zeus leads the industry in performance on the production floor. For pressure testing, it reaches desired pressure set points faster and offers a shorter index time than other solutions. For high voltage applications, Zeus supports the highest test voltage available in a production handler.” BSE’s Zeus is a tri-temperature handler that can be configured with up to eight test sites. Cold temperature testing is achieved using LN2 or mechanical refrigeration.