Another fire strikes semiconductor manufacturer

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Panjit International's Gangshan fab was hit by a fire at around 15:19 on 29th March 2021. All employees were evacuated safely.

The company states in an update that the fire was put out shortly there after. The fire reportedly started in the electrical room on the top floor of Building C of the fab. The cause of the fire is however still under investigation. The Gangshan fab has three independent buildings, Building A, B, and C, the fire only hit in the electrical room of the top floor of Building C, and according to the company the affected electrical room only supplies power to a small area. Therefore, the impact stemming from the fire is expected to be very limited. Following a safety inspection carried out by the Kaohsiung City Fire Department, Building A and Building B were able to resume back to scheduled production. At the plant Panjit International focuses on packaging services for small-signal devices and the development of technologies that make thinner and smaller packages.