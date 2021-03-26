© ClassOne

i3 Microsystems places repeat order for ClassOne system

The provider of semiconductor plating tools has sold a second Solstice S8 system to i3 Microsystems (i3M), a wholly-owned subsidiary of defense industry supplier i3 Electronics headquartered in Binghamton, New York.

The eight-chambered Solstice S8 configuration includes ClassOne's proprietary CopperMax chamber for advanced copper plating. "We brought in the first Solstice S8 to replace our wet benches and automate our plating processes," says 3 VP/General Manager, Robert Nead, in a press release. "And the tool's high performance and flexibility have served us extremely well. With eight chambers, the Solstice is able to handle both plating and surface preparation processes. We're now adding solvent strip and UBM etch capabilities to our first Solstice, and we are configuring our second Solstice to match. Bottom line, we've been very pleased with the Solstice and also with ClassOne's customer service, both of which are strongly supporting our ongoing growth." "A key feature of i3M's Solstice S8 configuration is that it includes our proprietary CopperMax electroplating chamber," adds ClassOne CEO, Byron Exarcos. "This unique chamber is designed to deliver class-leading copper plating quality while at the same time reducing plating consumables costs. It gives users the ability to routinely achieve exceptional levels of copper plating feature quality and also cut copper chemistry additives costs by as much as 95%."