Imagination launches IMG Labs to create breakthrough tech

Imagination Technologies is launching IMG Labs, a specialist division tasked with developing breakthrough innovations fundamental to new, advanced semiconductor products.

IMG Labs’ mission is to understand and accelerate future trends in the semiconductor industry and then translating these into new licensable technologies that will enable products for Imagination’s partners. The new division will be headed by Tim Mamtora, and the new labs’ initial focus will be on AI, GPU, heterogeneous compute, and ray tracing. “IMG Labs is Imagination doubling down on what it does best, core R&D for new technology that our customers want and need. The creation of Labs further demonstrates our long-standing commitment to developing commercial IP products that offer unique differentiation for customers. It enables our partners to be first to market with cutting-edge solutions and the exceptional quality that they have come to expect,” Tim Mamtora, Chief of Innovation, Imagination Technologies, says in a press release. Mamtora joins Imagination’s executive management team having spent over 14 years at Broadcom creating and managing technology and has a decade of experience architecting and designing graphics processors. Mamtora is responsible for IMG Labs and directing innovation efforts across the company. Senior members of the IMG Labs team include serial inventor Simon Fenney, Research Fellow, author or co-author of over 50 patents in the field of rendering hardware, texture and image compression, and mathematical operations, alongside industry heavyweights Clifford Gibson, VP GPU Architecture; Steve Mackenzie, VP Systems and SoC Architecture; and Alex Pim, VP of AI Research and Architecture who leads on applied AI and high- performance computing.