LPKF: Looking back on successful 2020 in spite of COVID-19
In spite of a revenue drop due to delays of customer projects in this challenging year, LPKF has delivered earnings, has continued to invest in new technologies as planned, and has further developed the company in line with its strategic growth plan.
With revenue for the year of EUR 96.2 million (- 31%), LPKF has reached the lower end of its own forecast (EUR 96 - 102 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) has decreased to EUR 7.5 million, a press release states. The EBIT margin was 7.8% after 13.7% in 2019. At EUR 102.2 million in 2020, incoming orders were 10.3% below the prior year figure, while order backlog on December 31, 2020 was EUR 38.3 million, up EUR 6 million (18.3%) from the prior year figure of EUR 32.3 million. The revenue drop was largely due to major projects with two key customers which were postponed beyond 2020 or suspended due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. LPKF has generated a profit in three of its four segments in 2020, with only the Welding segment which has been affected by the automotive sector weakness in addition to the pandemic reporting a loss. Overall, operating cash flow remained positive in 2020 at EUR 4.0 million. At the same time, and regardless of the pandemic, the company has invested close to EUR 10 million in future technologies, compared to almost EUR 6 million in the year before. LPKF continues to be (net) debt-free and has an adequate net cash reserve. "Today, LPKF is a stronger and better-performing company - in spite of the difficulties we have faced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," says CEO Goetz M. Bendele. "Our learnings since then - how we serve our customers; how we design, manufacture, deliver and install our systems; and how we work with each other - will continue to help us grow and succeed going forward." That said, LPKF did not meet its growth targets in 2020. "Much remains to be done for 2021 and subsequent years - especially once the pandemic recedes", said Bendele. For CFO Christian Witt, the company has shown that it has sufficient financial resources to invest in research & development even during a severe economic crisis. "During the pandemic, we were able to reduce our fixed cost base and have reached a reasonable operating result, considering the size of our revenue drop. At the same time, we have invested more in the expansion of our future technologies than we did in previous years, and we have started to work closely with customers on both pilot and initial volume manufacturing solutions in the LIDE area." Witt and Bendele expect that LPKF will resume growth in 2021. However, the timing and speed of the expected macroeconomic recovery in the markets is still uncertain. This limits the ability to forecast the current financial year 2021. For subsequent years, the company continues to expect sustainable, profitable growth in each business unit. The innovative LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) technology will add to this growth, and LPKF continues to assess its sales and earnings potential as high. Together with the sales and earnings contribution from LIDE, LPKF continues to expect consolidated revenue of more than EUR 360 million, and an EBIT margin of more than 25 % in 2024, with further growth after that. The fact that Bendele will leave LPKF at the end of April 2021 when his contract expires does not change the company's confidence. "LPKF is financially stable, has a broad and growing portfolio of innovative technologies, and is on an attractive growth path despite the impact of the pandemic," says Witt. "The high level of commitment of our employees, their experience, know-how and creativity are key to our continued success in this regard." The Supervisory Board has started the search for a new CEO.
BMZ Group establishes a new subsidiary for the UK The BMZ Group is opening a UK sales office in Cambridge. This target market was already a strong focus in the past, as more and more large customers from the UK had requested the battery solutions of the BMZ Group.
Austria joins EU project in microelectronics With EUR 146.5 million in public support, three companies – Infineon Austria, AT&S Austria and NXP Semiconductors Austria – will carry out additional research and innovation falling within the scope of microelectronics.
Intel launches $20 billion expansion plan The manufacturer will spend USD 20 billion to build two new chip plants in Arizona, creating more than 3’000 new – permanent – high tech jobs.
Nexperia and UAES partner on Gallium Nitride Nexperia has entered into a comprehensive partnership covering gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor devices with United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES). The program will focus on power systems for EVs, with the aim to jointly develop automotive applications using GaN technology.
Infineon Austin to reach pre-shutdown levels in June 2021 Due to the February winter storm, which hit Texas with full force, several Austin based semiconductor operations were forced to shut down. Among them was Infineon, which is now re-ramping its production at its Austin, Texas operations.
Fire at Renesas Naka fab shuts down 300mm line At 2:47 am on March 19, 2021, part of the N3 building of Renesas Naka factory caught fire.
POET and Sanan IC's JV is making progress POET Technologies is making progress on its Super Photonics Xiamen (SPX) its joint venture with Sanan IC.
ROHM and Sanden Huayu Hold opens joint technology lab ROHM, together with Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-Conditioning Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of automotive air conditioners, held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint technical laboratory at Sanden Huayu’s headquarters in Shanghai, China.
SMIC to set up 12-inch wafer production in Shenzhen The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer says that it has entered into an agreement with the Shenzhen Government under which it intends to develop and operate a 28nm fab.
Farnell expands portfolio with solutions from Micron The distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed an international distribution agreement with Micron Technology, under which Farnell will be adding Micron to its line card of semiconductors.
Qualcomm completes acquisition of NUVIA Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has completed its acquisition of the CPU and technology design company, NUVIA for USD 1.4 billion.
II-VI expands with new applications lab in China Laser materials processing solutions provider, II-VI Incorporated, is opening its applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, in order to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.
Micron in talks to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab Micron Technology is updating its portfolio strategy to further strengthen its focus on memory and storage innovations for the data center; meaning that the company will cease development of 3D XPoint.
World domination for Samsung and TSMC Keeping up with producing leading-edge IC technology has become increasingly expensive over the past 25 years. The investment required to implement the most advanced process technologies for logic devices has now driven out all but three companies—Samsung, TSMC, and Intel—from the leading edge portion of the market.
Toshiba expands with new 300mm wafer fab Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation is gearing up to start construction of a new 300mm wafer fabrication facility.
Varta will start production of cells for electromobility VARTA will produce battery cells for electromobility in the future. The new cell in the 21700 format, called V4Drive, will be produced on a pilot line at the group's headquarters in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg) at the end of 2021.
Infineon's expansion plans bring new jobs to Dresden The German chip manufacturer Infineon plans to invest around EUR 1.1 billion in its Dresden location over the coming years.
DSP Group opens innovation lab in Germany DSP Group, a provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions, have opened a new audio innovation lab in Straubing, Germany that will focus on advancing audio signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) for acoustic engineering.
ASML goes on hiring spree in Taiwan The semiconductor equipment company is reportedly looking to add som 600 engineers to its operations in Taiwan during 2021.
On Semi plans to lay off more than 700 employees As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations, On Semi plans to lay off approximately 740 of the company’s and its subsidiaries’ employees globally.
Keysight and Aview team up on millimeter wave radar lab Keysight and Aview have joined forces to establish a millimeter wave radar laboratory to be located in Suzhou, China designed to help promote the development of autonomous driving technologies.
GlobalFoundries to manufacture CP Display's new microdisplay Microdisplay solutions company, Compound Photonics (CP Display), says it's partnering with GlobalFoundries for the manufacturing of its microdisplay technology platform, IntelliPix.
Germany backs development of ultracapacitor production technology Skeleton Technologies has announced plans to develop new production technology and fully automate manufacturing in its Großröhrsdorf factory.