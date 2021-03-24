© BMZ

BMZ Group establishes a new subsidiary for the UK

The BMZ Group is opening a UK sales office in Cambridge. This target market was already a strong focus in the past, as more and more large customers from the UK had requested the battery solutions of the BMZ Group.

Lukas Gazda, an experienced battery specialist with many years of expertise, was responsible for developing the UK's target market and now takes over the management of the new company BMZ Innovation Group Ltd., a press release states. "We are very proud to have taken this important step with our own company and the new location here in the UK, Cambridge. The high demand for flexible and state-of-the-art battery systems for areas such as energy storage or e-mobility confirm our intention a few years ago to increase our presence here. The potential of our existing but also new customers and markets is immense," confirms Lukas Gazda, Director BMZ UK. Successful business relationships already exist with local sales and service partners who also offer battery systems from the BMZ Group. In the UK, BMZ has already made agreements on several battery projects across the home appliance, e-bike, energy storage, AGV and automotive sector with an expected turnover of GBP 45 million (EUR 52 million) in the next two years. Founder and CEO of the BMZ Group, Sven Bauer says: "It was only a matter of time before BMZ UK was launched as its own company with a location. We know it from our locations such as in France or Japan – customers appreciate our expertise in the battery business, especially the high-quality battery systems Made in Germany. With a large development team, we realise new products every day and incorporate new technologies both in the production process and in the product itself. This quality feature is important and valuable and is appreciated by our customers worldwide. With the new location, we can continue our previously successful growth in the UK in an even more targeted manner." In addition to the UK, the new location also serves customers in Ireland and is the first address for the Nordic countries.