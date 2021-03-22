© infineon - for illustrative purposes only

Infineon Austin to reach pre-shutdown levels in June 2021

Due to the February winter storm, which hit Texas with full force, several Austin based semiconductor operations were forced to shut down. Among them was Infineon, which is now re-ramping its production at its Austin, Texas operations.

The company says that infrastructure had been recovered within one week after the forced shutdown on 15 February 2021. Tools are operational, production has been resumed and will ramp up over time to pre-outage levels. Pre-shutdown output level expected to be reached in June 2021. The shutdown was required as the severe winter storm resulted in a long-lasting regional power outage. “We are pleased that the fab in Austin is up and running after the required shutdown,” says Jochen Hanebeck, COO of Infineon, in a press release. “Based on our latest assessments, the impact will limit our ability to fully supply our customers’ needs. We continue to provide updates to affected customers. For most product categories from Austin, we expect to reach pre-shutdown output levels in June 2021. Due to the tight market conditions and resulting fully loaded facility, the recovery of lost production volume will not be possible. Our focus remains on delivering products of the highest quality and reliability.” The Austin fab manufactures and tests products used in a variety of applications. The major impact on Infineon’s revenue related to the shutdown is expected in the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, in the range of a high double-digit-million euro amount. Given the general business situation and the strong global demand for microelectronics, the company says that it doesn't anticipates any negative impact on its overall revenue expectation for the full fiscal year.