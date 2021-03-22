© infineon - for illustrative purposes only Business | March 22, 2021
Infineon Austin to reach pre-shutdown levels in June 2021
Due to the February winter storm, which hit Texas with full force, several Austin based semiconductor operations were forced to shut down. Among them was Infineon, which is now re-ramping its production at its Austin, Texas operations.
The company says that infrastructure had been recovered within one week after the forced shutdown on 15 February 2021. Tools are operational, production has been resumed and will ramp up over time to pre-outage levels. Pre-shutdown output level expected to be reached in June 2021. The shutdown was required as the severe winter storm resulted in a long-lasting regional power outage. “We are pleased that the fab in Austin is up and running after the required shutdown,” says Jochen Hanebeck, COO of Infineon, in a press release. “Based on our latest assessments, the impact will limit our ability to fully supply our customers’ needs. We continue to provide updates to affected customers. For most product categories from Austin, we expect to reach pre-shutdown output levels in June 2021. Due to the tight market conditions and resulting fully loaded facility, the recovery of lost production volume will not be possible. Our focus remains on delivering products of the highest quality and reliability.” The Austin fab manufactures and tests products used in a variety of applications. The major impact on Infineon’s revenue related to the shutdown is expected in the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, in the range of a high double-digit-million euro amount. Given the general business situation and the strong global demand for microelectronics, the company says that it doesn't anticipates any negative impact on its overall revenue expectation for the full fiscal year.
Dynamic use of the disable pin on an amplifier Question: Could I use the disable pin of an amplifier to save power without losing performance?
POET and Sanan IC's JV is making progress POET Technologies is making progress on its Super Photonics Xiamen (SPX) its joint venture with Sanan IC.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
ROHM and Sanden Huayu Hold opens joint technology lab ROHM, together with Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-Conditioning Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of automotive air conditioners, held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint technical laboratory at Sanden Huayu’s headquarters in Shanghai, China.
SMIC to set up 12-inch wafer production in Shenzhen The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer says that it has entered into an agreement with the Shenzhen Government under which it intends to develop and operate a 28nm fab.
Farnell expands portfolio with solutions from Micron The distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed an international distribution agreement with Micron Technology, under which Farnell will be adding Micron to its line card of semiconductors.
Qualcomm completes acquisition of NUVIA Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has completed its acquisition of the CPU and technology design company, NUVIA for USD 1.4 billion.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
II-VI expands with new applications lab in China Laser materials processing solutions provider, II-VI Incorporated, is opening its applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, in order to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.
Micron in talks to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab Micron Technology is updating its portfolio strategy to further strengthen its focus on memory and storage innovations for the data center; meaning that the company will cease development of 3D XPoint.
World domination for Samsung and TSMC Keeping up with producing leading-edge IC technology has become increasingly expensive over the past 25 years. The investment required to implement the most advanced process technologies for logic devices has now driven out all but three companies—Samsung, TSMC, and Intel—from the leading edge portion of the market.
Toshiba expands with new 300mm wafer fab Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation is gearing up to start construction of a new 300mm wafer fabrication facility.
Varta will start production of cells for electromobility VARTA will produce battery cells for electromobility in the future. The new cell in the 21700 format, called V4Drive, will be produced on a pilot line at the group's headquarters in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg) at the end of 2021.
Infineon's expansion plans bring new jobs to Dresden The German chip manufacturer Infineon plans to invest around EUR 1.1 billion in its Dresden location over the coming years.
DSP Group opens innovation lab in Germany DSP Group, a provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions, have opened a new audio innovation lab in Straubing, Germany that will focus on advancing audio signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) for acoustic engineering.
ASML goes on hiring spree in Taiwan The semiconductor equipment company is reportedly looking to add som 600 engineers to its operations in Taiwan during 2021.
On Semi plans to lay off more than 700 employees As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations, On Semi plans to lay off approximately 740 of the company’s and its subsidiaries’ employees globally.
Keysight and Aview team up on millimeter wave radar lab Keysight and Aview have joined forces to establish a millimeter wave radar laboratory to be located in Suzhou, China designed to help promote the development of autonomous driving technologies.
GlobalFoundries to manufacture CP Display's new microdisplay Microdisplay solutions company, Compound Photonics (CP Display), says it's partnering with GlobalFoundries for the manufacturing of its microdisplay technology platform, IntelliPix.
Intermediate voltage to increase power conversion efficiency Question: How do you increase the efficiency of a power converter with high voltage input and low voltage output?
Germany backs development of ultracapacitor production technology Skeleton Technologies has announced plans to develop new production technology and fully automate manufacturing in its Großröhrsdorf factory.
SK hynix win US approval for $9 billion Intel NAND deal The South Korean company has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND memory and storage business. This follows approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year.
NXP resumes operations at Austin, Texas facilities NXP Semiconductors says it has resumed initial operations at its manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas following the severe winter storm and the widespread disruption of electricity that followed.
Nanox to scale up production with new plant in South Korea Nano-X Korean Inc, a subsidiary of NANO-X IMAGING LTD, says it is scaling up its semiconductor fabrication with a new plant in South Korea. Construction ramp-up comes as a result of increased demand for the Nanox.ARC systems.
Skywater expands its leadership team. The US-based pure play semiconductor foundry has appointed Dr. Steven Kosier as its new CTO. At the same time Brad Ferguson takes the helm at SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility and will serve as Chief Government Affairs Officer.
Apple to invest over EUR 1bn in European Silicon Design Center in Munich Apple will make Munich its European Silicon Design Center, adding hundreds of new employees and a new facility focused on connectivity and wireless technologies.