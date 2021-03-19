© jirsak dreamstime.com Business | March 19, 2021
POET and Sanan IC's JV is making progress
POET Technologies is making progress on its Super Photonics Xiamen (SPX) its joint venture with Sanan IC.
Substantial progress has been made in forming, locating, staffing and equipping SPX, whose mission is to create an assembly, test and sales operation for the production of optical engines based on the POET Optical Interposer platform. Since ink met paper in October 2020 making the JV agreement definitive, the parties completed the official registration of SPX, nominated and appointed board members as well as appointed key functions such as GM, CFO as well as an director of R&D. The company has also completed temporary clean room and office facilities of 5'000 square feet, co-located with Sanan IC in Xiamen and at the same time committed to the completion of a permanent 15'000 square feet facility in an industrial park outside of Xiamen by the end of the year. Capital equipment is ordered and expected delivery, installation and qualification is currently scheduled for April - May. “Progress on the formation of SPX has been remarkably fast compared to the normal time that it takes to get a complex joint venture with a foreign owner officially registered in China, especially with the travel constraints accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Vivek Rajgarhia, POET’s President and Vice-Chairman of SPX in a press release. “The benefits to POET of this joint venture are notable, as it provides a means for POET to bring products based on the Optical Interposer platform to market with a partner that is able to scale production quickly and efficiently. We have received remarkable support from Sanan IC and from key staff in POET’s Shenzhen office to prepare the SPX operation for what is expected in the coming months, including qualification of equipment and processes, assembly and testing of several product prototypes, establishing good initial customer relationships and making preparations for scaling production early next year. SPX has assembled a world-class leadership team from which both POET and Sanan IC expect outstanding performance,” Rajgarhia continues.
SMIC to set up 12-inch wafer production in Shenzhen The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer says that it has entered into an agreement with the Shenzhen Government under which it intends to develop and operate a 28nm fab.
Farnell expands portfolio with solutions from Micron The distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed an international distribution agreement with Micron Technology, under which Farnell will be adding Micron to its line card of semiconductors.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Qualcomm completes acquisition of NUVIA Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has completed its acquisition of the CPU and technology design company, NUVIA for USD 1.4 billion.
II-VI expands with new applications lab in China Laser materials processing solutions provider, II-VI Incorporated, is opening its applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, in order to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.
Micron in talks to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab Micron Technology is updating its portfolio strategy to further strengthen its focus on memory and storage innovations for the data center; meaning that the company will cease development of 3D XPoint.
Ad
World domination for Samsung and TSMC Keeping up with producing leading-edge IC technology has become increasingly expensive over the past 25 years. The investment required to implement the most advanced process technologies for logic devices has now driven out all but three companies—Samsung, TSMC, and Intel—from the leading edge portion of the market.
Sponsored content by Atg ItalyAUTOMATIC STENCIL INSPECTION SYSTEM. World best SMT stencil AOI inspection SMT Stencil is globally recognized as the main cause of a misprinted PCB!
How do you check if the SMT stencil is: clean, has the correct tension?
How do you record your stencil's report?
Check this out.
Toshiba expands with new 300mm wafer fab Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation is gearing up to start construction of a new 300mm wafer fabrication facility.
Varta will start production of cells for electromobility VARTA will produce battery cells for electromobility in the future. The new cell in the 21700 format, called V4Drive, will be produced on a pilot line at the group's headquarters in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg) at the end of 2021.
Infineon's expansion plans bring new jobs to Dresden The German chip manufacturer Infineon plans to invest around EUR 1.1 billion in its Dresden location over the coming years.
DSP Group opens innovation lab in Germany DSP Group, a provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions, have opened a new audio innovation lab in Straubing, Germany that will focus on advancing audio signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) for acoustic engineering.
ASML goes on hiring spree in Taiwan The semiconductor equipment company is reportedly looking to add som 600 engineers to its operations in Taiwan during 2021.
On Semi plans to lay off more than 700 employees As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations, On Semi plans to lay off approximately 740 of the company’s and its subsidiaries’ employees globally.
Keysight and Aview team up on millimeter wave radar lab Keysight and Aview have joined forces to establish a millimeter wave radar laboratory to be located in Suzhou, China designed to help promote the development of autonomous driving technologies.
GlobalFoundries to manufacture CP Display's new microdisplay Microdisplay solutions company, Compound Photonics (CP Display), says it's partnering with GlobalFoundries for the manufacturing of its microdisplay technology platform, IntelliPix.
Intermediate voltage to increase power conversion efficiency Question: How do you increase the efficiency of a power converter with high voltage input and low voltage output?
Germany backs development of ultracapacitor production technology Skeleton Technologies has announced plans to develop new production technology and fully automate manufacturing in its Großröhrsdorf factory.
SK hynix win US approval for $9 billion Intel NAND deal The South Korean company has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND memory and storage business. This follows approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year.
NXP resumes operations at Austin, Texas facilities NXP Semiconductors says it has resumed initial operations at its manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas following the severe winter storm and the widespread disruption of electricity that followed.
Nanox to scale up production with new plant in South Korea Nano-X Korean Inc, a subsidiary of NANO-X IMAGING LTD, says it is scaling up its semiconductor fabrication with a new plant in South Korea. Construction ramp-up comes as a result of increased demand for the Nanox.ARC systems.
Skywater expands its leadership team. The US-based pure play semiconductor foundry has appointed Dr. Steven Kosier as its new CTO. At the same time Brad Ferguson takes the helm at SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility and will serve as Chief Government Affairs Officer.
Apple to invest over EUR 1bn in European Silicon Design Center in Munich Apple will make Munich its European Silicon Design Center, adding hundreds of new employees and a new facility focused on connectivity and wireless technologies.
Atotech’s new production site in Yangzhou, China, comes online Atotech announced that its recently completed production site in Yangzhou, China, is now fully operational. The facility is Atotech’s second chemistry plant in China.
DuPont to acquire Laird Performance Materials DuPont has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity firm Advent International, to acquire Laird Performance Materials for USD 2.3 billion.Load more news