© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Components | March 18, 2021
Farnell expands portfolio with solutions from Micron
The distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed an international distribution agreement with Micron Technology, under which Farnell will be adding Micron to its line card of semiconductors.
Micron devices are suitable for various markets, such as consumer, mobile communications, automotive, industrial design and data centres, as well as personal computing, networking and server applications. Farnell’s in-stock range of Micron’s innovative product solutions include SLC NAND devices, which provide up to 100,000 P/E cycles for endurance and faster throughput than competing MLC and TLC NAND technologies. The devices are available in various package types and their densities range from 1Gb to 256Gb. Besides SLC NAND devices solutions include Automotive-grade LPDDR4, which offers ultra-high speed, reliability and temperature support demanded by next-generation industrial, automotive and consumer applications. Serial NOR flash memory as well as 2100AI PCIe NVMe NAND Flash SSD products. “Micron is one of the world’s most well-known semiconductor brands and is a true innovator in the design, development and production of memory and storage solutions. Within the last 12 months, we have been heavily investing in our semiconductor range of offerings to ensure we can meet our customers’ diverse needs. Micron is a fantastic addition to our line card. Now, it will be easier than ever for our customers to get high-performance memory components for their solutions,” says Lee Turner, Global Head of Semiconductors and Single Board Computing at Farnell in a press release.
Micron in talks to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab Micron Technology is updating its portfolio strategy to further strengthen its focus on memory and storage innovations for the data center; meaning that the company will cease development of 3D XPoint.
World domination for Samsung and TSMC Keeping up with producing leading-edge IC technology has become increasingly expensive over the past 25 years. The investment required to implement the most advanced process technologies for logic devices has now driven out all but three companies—Samsung, TSMC, and Intel—from the leading edge portion of the market.
Toshiba expands with new 300mm wafer fab Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation is gearing up to start construction of a new 300mm wafer fabrication facility.
Varta will start production of cells for electromobility VARTA will produce battery cells for electromobility in the future. The new cell in the 21700 format, called V4Drive, will be produced on a pilot line at the group's headquarters in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg) at the end of 2021.
Infineon's expansion plans bring new jobs to Dresden The German chip manufacturer Infineon plans to invest around EUR 1.1 billion in its Dresden location over the coming years.
DSP Group opens innovation lab in Germany DSP Group, a provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions, have opened a new audio innovation lab in Straubing, Germany that will focus on advancing audio signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) for acoustic engineering.
ASML goes on hiring spree in Taiwan The semiconductor equipment company is reportedly looking to add som 600 engineers to its operations in Taiwan during 2021.
On Semi plans to lay off more than 700 employees As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations, On Semi plans to lay off approximately 740 of the company’s and its subsidiaries’ employees globally.
Keysight and Aview team up on millimeter wave radar lab Keysight and Aview have joined forces to establish a millimeter wave radar laboratory to be located in Suzhou, China designed to help promote the development of autonomous driving technologies.
GlobalFoundries to manufacture CP Display's new microdisplay Microdisplay solutions company, Compound Photonics (CP Display), says it's partnering with GlobalFoundries for the manufacturing of its microdisplay technology platform, IntelliPix.
Intermediate voltage to increase power conversion efficiency Question: How do you increase the efficiency of a power converter with high voltage input and low voltage output?
Germany backs development of ultracapacitor production technology Skeleton Technologies has announced plans to develop new production technology and fully automate manufacturing in its Großröhrsdorf factory.
SK hynix win US approval for $9 billion Intel NAND deal The South Korean company has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND memory and storage business. This follows approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year.
NXP resumes operations at Austin, Texas facilities NXP Semiconductors says it has resumed initial operations at its manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas following the severe winter storm and the widespread disruption of electricity that followed.
Nanox to scale up production with new plant in South Korea Nano-X Korean Inc, a subsidiary of NANO-X IMAGING LTD, says it is scaling up its semiconductor fabrication with a new plant in South Korea. Construction ramp-up comes as a result of increased demand for the Nanox.ARC systems.
Skywater expands its leadership team. The US-based pure play semiconductor foundry has appointed Dr. Steven Kosier as its new CTO. At the same time Brad Ferguson takes the helm at SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility and will serve as Chief Government Affairs Officer.
Apple to invest over EUR 1bn in European Silicon Design Center in Munich Apple will make Munich its European Silicon Design Center, adding hundreds of new employees and a new facility focused on connectivity and wireless technologies.
Atotech’s new production site in Yangzhou, China, comes online Atotech announced that its recently completed production site in Yangzhou, China, is now fully operational. The facility is Atotech’s second chemistry plant in China.
DuPont to acquire Laird Performance Materials DuPont has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity firm Advent International, to acquire Laird Performance Materials for USD 2.3 billion.
The fight for Coherent Inc. isn’t over Engineered materials and optoelectronic components specialist II-VI, announced yesterday that it had moved into the top spot among the companies offering to acquire the provider of lasers and laser-based technology – edging out offers from both Lumentum and MKS Instruments.
GlobalWafers is now the majority owner of Siltronic Following the end of the additional acceptance period regarding GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Siltronic, its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH has achieved a final acceptance level of 70.27%.
Bosch's massive wafer fab in Dresden is ready for production It's described as a milestone. Soon silicon wafers will be passing through the fully automated fabrication process for the first time at Bosch's semiconductor fab in Dresden.
Cree completes sale of its LED business to SGH Cree says it has completed the previously announced sale of its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings (SGH).Load more news