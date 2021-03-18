© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Farnell expands portfolio with solutions from Micron

The distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed an international distribution agreement with Micron Technology, under which Farnell will be adding Micron to its line card of semiconductors.

Micron devices are suitable for various markets, such as consumer, mobile communications, automotive, industrial design and data centres, as well as personal computing, networking and server applications. Farnell’s in-stock range of Micron’s innovative product solutions include SLC NAND devices, which provide up to 100,000 P/E cycles for endurance and faster throughput than competing MLC and TLC NAND technologies. The devices are available in various package types and their densities range from 1Gb to 256Gb. Besides SLC NAND devices solutions include Automotive-grade LPDDR4, which offers ultra-high speed, reliability and temperature support demanded by next-generation industrial, automotive and consumer applications. Serial NOR flash memory as well as 2100AI PCIe NVMe NAND Flash SSD products. “Micron is one of the world’s most well-known semiconductor brands and is a true innovator in the design, development and production of memory and storage solutions. Within the last 12 months, we have been heavily investing in our semiconductor range of offerings to ensure we can meet our customers’ diverse needs. Micron is a fantastic addition to our line card. Now, it will be easier than ever for our customers to get high-performance memory components for their solutions,” says Lee Turner, Global Head of Semiconductors and Single Board Computing at Farnell in a press release.