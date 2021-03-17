© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Toshiba expands with new 300mm wafer fab

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation is gearing up to start construction of a new 300mm wafer fabrication facility.

The company will expand its production capacity for power devices with the construction of a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility at Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation in Japan. Mass production on the new line is currently scheduled to start in the first half of fiscal year 2023, a press release reads. The expansion is a direct response to the continuously increasing demand for power devices, driven by the growth in e-mobility, factory automation and renewable energy sectors. Toshiba has until now met demand by expanding production capacity in a 200mm wafer facility at Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation. The company will now construct the new 300mm facility in a building on the same site that currently houses a 200mm line. The new 300mm line will be used to manufacture low-voltage metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). Toshiba says it will make decisions on further investments to increase output in line with market conditions. It will also continue to expand production of discrete semiconductors, including power devices, at Japan Semiconductor Corporation, a manufacturing subsidiary that mainly produces system LSIs.