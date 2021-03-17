© scanrail dreamstime.com

Varta will start production of cells for electromobility

VARTA will produce battery cells for electromobility in the future. The new cell in the 21700 format, called V4Drive, will be produced on a pilot line at the group's headquarters in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg) at the end of 2021.

It could in future be used for new and optimised drive concepts, especially for vehicles in the premium segment. With this, the technology group confirms a corresponding report by German news magazine "Wirtschaftswoche". There are other possible uses, for example in power tools, as the company had already planned in the past. Varta CEO Herbert Schein says in a press release: “The development of the new lithium-ion cells is going extremely well. The results exceed our expectations. Varta will announce details at a later date.