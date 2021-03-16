© mailthepic dreamstime.com

DSP Group opens innovation lab in Germany

DSP Group, a provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions, have opened a new audio innovation lab in Straubing, Germany that will focus on advancing audio signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) for acoustic engineering.

The lab is already staffed with experts, each with 20+ years of experience in the areas of voice and audio processing algorithm development and deployment, speaker non-linear processing, AI-based audio processing, active noise cancellation (ANC), and rapid prototyping and tuning. The company says that the Straubing team will enhance the company’s current offerings while adding domain-specific expertise in automotive audio, in-cabin and road ANC, hearables, and professional audio. The establishment of the lab comes at a time rapid of advances in voice integration and active approaches to noise cancellation in automobiles. These approaches are leveraging multiple microphones and digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms integrated into increasingly advanced automotive audio systems to cancel noise. “The field of voice, audio, and acoustic engineering is advancing rapidly, and recent technology breakthroughs that combine acoustic engineering, signal processing, and AI are elevating requirements and device performance,” says Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group, in a press release. “It has become clear to us that to complement our capabilities and meet customers’ needs we should adopt a holistic full-system approach to optimize audio performance while adding specific capabilities that will bring our portfolio of technologies to broader markets such as automotive and various consumer devices.” “With this new team and their expertise, DSP Group will be able to quickly expand into exciting new market segments, including automotive audio technology as well as additional applications including vacuum cleaners and other home appliances,” says Heinz Thuerauf, President of DSP Group, Germany.