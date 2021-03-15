© On Semiconductor Business | March 15, 2021
On Semi plans to lay off more than 700 employees
As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations, On Semi plans to lay off approximately 740 of the company’s and its subsidiaries’ employees globally.
In a SEC filling the company states that as it realign its investments to focus on growth drivers and key markets, it will implement certain employee terminations during the first half of 2021 – this will ultimately impact approximately 740 employees at On Semi and its subsidiaries. On Semi estimates that it will incur between USD 58 million and USD 62 million in aggregate costs during the first half of 2021 in connection with the workforce reduction relating to one-time cash payments for severance, medical benefit continuation payments, payroll taxes and related costs. At the same time the company says that it plans to reinvest a substantial portion of the savings generated from the workforce reduction into its continuing workforce and certain business initiatives and opportunities.
Germany backs development of ultracapacitor production technology Skeleton Technologies has announced plans to develop new production technology and fully automate manufacturing in its Großröhrsdorf factory.
SK hynix win US approval for $9 billion Intel NAND deal The South Korean company has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND memory and storage business. This follows approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year.
NXP resumes operations at Austin, Texas facilities NXP Semiconductors says it has resumed initial operations at its manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas following the severe winter storm and the widespread disruption of electricity that followed.
Nanox to scale up production with new plant in South Korea Nano-X Korean Inc, a subsidiary of NANO-X IMAGING LTD, says it is scaling up its semiconductor fabrication with a new plant in South Korea. Construction ramp-up comes as a result of increased demand for the Nanox.ARC systems.
Skywater expands its leadership team. The US-based pure play semiconductor foundry has appointed Dr. Steven Kosier as its new CTO. At the same time Brad Ferguson takes the helm at SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility and will serve as Chief Government Affairs Officer.
Apple to invest over EUR 1bn in European Silicon Design Center in Munich Apple will make Munich its European Silicon Design Center, adding hundreds of new employees and a new facility focused on connectivity and wireless technologies.
Atotech’s new production site in Yangzhou, China, comes online Atotech announced that its recently completed production site in Yangzhou, China, is now fully operational. The facility is Atotech’s second chemistry plant in China.
DuPont to acquire Laird Performance Materials DuPont has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity firm Advent International, to acquire Laird Performance Materials for USD 2.3 billion.
The fight for Coherent Inc. isn’t over Engineered materials and optoelectronic components specialist II-VI, announced yesterday that it had moved into the top spot among the companies offering to acquire the provider of lasers and laser-based technology – edging out offers from both Lumentum and MKS Instruments.
GlobalWafers is now the majority owner of Siltronic Following the end of the additional acceptance period regarding GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Siltronic, its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH has achieved a final acceptance level of 70.27%.
Bosch's massive wafer fab in Dresden is ready for production It's described as a milestone. Soon silicon wafers will be passing through the fully automated fabrication process for the first time at Bosch's semiconductor fab in Dresden.
Cree completes sale of its LED business to SGH Cree says it has completed the previously announced sale of its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings (SGH).
UMC lends capacity to Sensirion in the battle against Covid-19 Swiss microsensor manufacturer Sensirion and Taiwanese United Microelectronics Corporation, are teaming up to produce medical related ICs used in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Semiconductor company sells Thai manufacturing facility Sensing and power semiconductor specialist, Allegro MicroSystems, says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its manufacturing facility in Thailand (AMTC) to an undisclosed third party.
4Q20 DRAM revenue undergoes modest 1.1% increase Global DRAM revenue reached US$17.65 billion, a 1.1% increase YoY, in 4Q20, according to TrendForce’s latest report.
ams' DPLTA with OSRAM in full force ams says that the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement (DPLTA) between its subsidiary ams Offer GmbH, and OSRAM Licht AG became effective on March 03, 2021.
Farnell signs new agreement with passive component giant Farnell, an Avnet Company, has signed a new global franchise agreement with Yageo, extending its existing relationship to give customers access to the full product range.
Moov attracts funding from Mark Cuban, NFX and more Moov, a marketplace for pre-owned manufacturing equipment, has added USD 2 million in investments from venture capitalist firm NFX, Mark Cuban, Nat Turner, and Zach Weinberg, co-founders of Flatiron Health, and other strategic angels.Load more news