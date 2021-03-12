Würth Elektronik extends its infrared-LED range

Würth Elektronik complements its infrared product range with the new WL-SIQW SMT Infrared QFN LED Waterclear product series.

The LEDs in Quad Flat No Leads (QFN) format are available in 2720, 3535 and 3737 packages with different radiant intensities from 125 to 800 mW/sr and in 90°, 120° or 150° beam angles. Depending on the application, the infrared sources are available in wavelengths of 850 or 940 nm. The SMT-mountable WL-SIQW components are suitable for a wide range of applications in the fields of infrared cameras, night vision, surveillance and security solutions, as well as face and motion detection, or biometric identification. With the compact QFN format, Würth Elektronik achieves excellent thermal properties for the powerful LEDs and ensures stable, reliable contacts on standard solder pads. All WL-SIQW SMT Infrarot QFN LEDs are available from stock without a minimum order quantity. Würth Elektronik provides developers with free samples.