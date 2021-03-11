© Nanox

Nanox to scale up production with new plant in South Korea

Nano-X Korean Inc, a subsidiary of NANO-X IMAGING LTD, says it is scaling up its semiconductor fabrication with a new plant in South Korea. Construction ramp-up comes as a result of increased demand for the Nanox.ARC systems.

The fab site measures 12'000 square metres and will include a 1'200 square metre MEMS Clean Room. The overall costs are estimated at USD 40 million and the current plant is to have the plant operational in the first quarter of 2022. The fab – which is currently in the planning stage – will be the main production site of the Nanox.ARC Digital Source component and will be built next to the SK hynix semiconductor cluster in Yongin, South Korea. “The growing interest in demand for our systems has required us to ramp up our plans and timeline for the Nanox Digital Source fabrication. We are undergoing a smooth transition from development to manufacturing, underpinned by the production excellence of the Korean semiconductor industry. No doubt, we are experiencing the exceptional synergy between the Start-Up Nation, and Scale-Up nation,” says Ran Poliakine, CEO and Chairman of Nanox, in a press release. The company states that SK hynix will invest of USD 106.65 billion to build four fabrication lines at the semiconductor industrial complex at the heart of Yongin. “It is part of our strategic mission to be near the technology cluster of SK hynix, which facilitates research and development centers and production facilities for chipmakers,” adds Dr. Ilung (IU) Kim, Chairman of Nano-X Korean Inc. “Scaling up the production line to meet market demand is one of our main priorities, as we would like to see the Nanox.ARC systems tested and operating globally as soon as possible”.