Skywater expands its leadership team.

The US-based pure play semiconductor foundry has appointed Dr. Steven Kosier as its new CTO. At the same time Brad Ferguson takes the helm at SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility and will serve as Chief Government Affairs Officer.

Dr. Kosier brings with him over 25 years of experience as a technologist drawing knowledge from various roles as a business, operations, engineering, and marketing leader. Moving forward, Dr. Kosier will drive SkyWater’s efforts in developing the company’s technology roadmaps, strategic alliances, and IP strategies. During the past two years, Dr. Ferguson served in the role of CTO, creating a strong foundation for this critical function. Now, Dr. Ferguson steps into the role as chief government affairs officer and senior vice president and general manager of SkyWater's advanced packaging facility in Florida. Dr. Kosier joins SkyWater with extensive experience in power management IC and radiation-hardened technology, having served as vice president of R&D at Polar Semiconductor and adjoint professor of electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University. He also brings extensive business credentials, most recently serving as president at Kanomax FMT, a nanoparticle measurement solutions company where he was responsible for all aspects of the business. “I’m very excited to join SkyWater at this unique and unprecedented time in the semiconductor and advanced technology manufacturing industries,” says Kosier in a press release. “The company addresses many exciting application markets and opportunities with its pioneering technology foundry business model, and I believe my experience leading successful strategic and technological initiatives will help drive SkyWater’s path forward to realizing its technology and business objectives.” “We are pleased to have Steve join the SkyWater executive team. His strong background as a technologist and business leader will be instrumental as we continue to build out our differentiated technology infrastructure,” adds Skywater CEO Thomas Sonderman. “Complemented with Brad’s extensive government experience, these organizational changes enable us to focus on opportunities to bring advanced technology and production of semiconductors, critical to national security, back to the U.S.” In Dr. Ferguson’s new role, he will focus on accelerating the growth of SkyWater’s advanced packaging service, expanding the company’s value chain offerings, and strengthening strategic government relationships. His background includes spearheading the original development of the custom foundry business at Cypress Semiconductor and driving significant growth at SkyWater since its spin-off in March 2017.