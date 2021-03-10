© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Atotech’s new production site in Yangzhou, China, comes online

Atotech announced that its recently completed production site in Yangzhou, China, is now fully operational. The facility is Atotech’s second chemistry plant in China.

The Yangzhou facility is aimed at providing additional capacity to serve the large and growing Electronics and General Metal Finishing markets in China, and also "creates important redundancy with the company’s largest chemistry production site in Guangzhou", a press release announced.. Geoff Wild, Chief Executive Officer at Atotech, said: “The Yangzhou chemical plant is a major milestone in expanding our business in Asia. It will be an important supply hub for our customers in East China and will further strengthen our overall competitiveness in our largest geographic market, China, and beyond.” The facility houses 14 production vessels with a production capacity of 27,000 tons per year and is equipped with production features such as a Manufacturing Execution System and Auto-Stop-Filling mechanisms to ensure a high quality standard. John Stephenson, Atotech’s Chief Operations Officer, commented, “With the new production facility, Atotech will be able to significantly increase operational effectiveness, reduce transportation costs, and further strengthen its footprint in Asia.” The Yangzhou facility recently passed the strict governmental safety requirements for industrial production and received the necessary permits to start production. Further, at the Yangzhou site, Atotech has successfully adopted a new approach for waste-water treatment, which is set up as a combination of precipitation, evaporation, and biological treatment. Discharge amounts in this new process are significantly below industry levels. Atotech’s global waste management procedures are designed to protect the environment, the employees, and the local communities. George Yang, Atotech’s Vice President of the Greater China Region said: “We have brought a leading-edge facility to life and we are delighted and proud of this achievement. What is more, our Yangzhou plant is strategically located in the Eastern part of China, where a large number of our customers have their production facilities, enabling us to serve them even better.”