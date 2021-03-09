© kritchanut dreamstime.com Business | March 09, 2021
The fight for Coherent Inc. isn’t over
Engineered materials and optoelectronic components specialist II-VI, announced yesterday that it had moved into the top spot among the companies offering to acquire the provider of lasers and laser-based technology – edging out offers from both Lumentum and MKS Instruments.
Coherent announces that, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, its board of directs have unanimously determined that a revised acquisition proposal from II-VI Incorporated constitutes a “superior proposal” and therefore nullifies the pending merger agreement with Lumentum. Under the terms revised proposal from II-VI, Coherent’s shareholders would receive USD 170.00 in cash and 1.0981 II-VI common shares for each Coherent share, which implies a total enterprise value of USD 6.5 billion and total per share consideration of USD 260.00 based. Coherent states that it has notifed Lumentum that it intends to terminate their merger agreement unless Coherent receives a revised proposal from Lumentum by March 11, 2021 that the board determines to be at least as favorable to Coherent’s stockholders from a financial point of view as II-VI’s revised proposal. Prior to making its determination regarding II-VI’s revised proposal, Coherent received revised proposals from Lumentum and a revised proposal from MKS Instruments. Under the terms of one of Lumentum’s revised proposals, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for USD 175.00 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum common stock at the completion of the transaction, coupled with a significantly higher termination fee as a condition to accepting competing acquisition proposals. Under the terms of MKS’ revised proposal, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for USD 135.00 in cash and 0.7516 of a share of MKS common stock. “We are pleased that Coherent’s Board has deemed our offer a Company Superior Proposal and we stand ready to execute a merger agreement in the coming days,” says Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of II-VI, in a press release “Together, II-VI and Coherent will leverage our combined technology platforms for a broad range of laser-enabled end markets, while fulfilling our vision of a world transformed through innovations vital to a better life today and sustainability of future generations. In particular, the combination will allow us to accelerate our growth by offering compelling integrated laser solutions for electric vehicle production lines, laser additive manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and life sciences.”
Bosch's massive wafer fab in Dresden is ready for production It's described as a milestone. Soon silicon wafers will be passing through the fully automated fabrication process for the first time at Bosch's semiconductor fab in Dresden.
Cree completes sale of its LED business to SGH Cree says it has completed the previously announced sale of its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings (SGH).
UMC lends capacity to Sensirion in the battle against Covid-19 Swiss microsensor manufacturer Sensirion and Taiwanese United Microelectronics Corporation, are teaming up to produce medical related ICs used in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unique Gate Drive Applications Enable Rapidly Switching On/Off for Your High Power Amplifier Question: Can you switch on or off your RF source within 200 ns?
Ad
Semiconductor company sells Thai manufacturing facility Sensing and power semiconductor specialist, Allegro MicroSystems, says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its manufacturing facility in Thailand (AMTC) to an undisclosed third party.
Sponsored content by Atg ItalyAUTOMATIC STENCIL INSPECTION SYSTEM. World best SMT stencil AOI inspection SMT Stencil is globally recognized as the main cause of a misprinted PCB!
How do you check if the SMT stencil is: clean, has the correct tension?
How do you record your stencil's report?
Check this out.
4Q20 DRAM revenue undergoes modest 1.1% increase Global DRAM revenue reached US$17.65 billion, a 1.1% increase YoY, in 4Q20, according to TrendForce’s latest report.
ams' DPLTA with OSRAM in full force ams says that the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement (DPLTA) between its subsidiary ams Offer GmbH, and OSRAM Licht AG became effective on March 03, 2021.
Farnell signs new agreement with passive component giant Farnell, an Avnet Company, has signed a new global franchise agreement with Yageo, extending its existing relationship to give customers access to the full product range.
Sponsored content by congatec AGAMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 series on COM Express Compact 8 cores for heterogeneous edge computing
Tasks at the embedded edge are getting more and more complex. Supporting up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the recently launched AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors are paving the way for x86-based embedded designs with unprecedented compute density and performance per watt. congatec is offering the new Zen 2 based processor generation, which complements V1000 processor technology with 6- and 8-core versions, on COM Express Compact modules.
Moov attracts funding from Mark Cuban, NFX and more Moov, a marketplace for pre-owned manufacturing equipment, has added USD 2 million in investments from venture capitalist firm NFX, Mark Cuban, Nat Turner, and Zach Weinberg, co-founders of Flatiron Health, and other strategic angels.
GlobalFoundries to invest $1.4 billion to increase its output The semiconductor foundry is planning to invest USD 1.4 billion in order to increase production at three of its manufacturing facilities located in Germany, Singapore and the US.
NAND Flash revenue shows mere 2.9% QoQ decline in 4Q/20 The quarterly total revenue of the NAND Flash industry came to USD 14.1 billion in 4Q20, showing a QoQ drop of 2.9%, according to TrendForce’s latest report.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
David versus Goliath - Europe's standing on the global market Europe's world market share of electronics is falling and is on its way to 8%. To put this in perspective, Apple and Samsung each claim the electronics annual demand of all of Europe - a single company as much as all of Europe!
Hirose Electric USA names new president and COO Hirose Electric USA has named Shinya (Sid) Tono as its new President/COO effective April 1, 2021.
Linton expands in China - increases capacity amidst shortage Last month, Dalian Linton NC Machine opened a more than 70'000 square metre research and design center and manufacturing base in Xishan, Wuxi, China.
Harman acquires 5G Edge and V2X specialist Savari Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is acquiring Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company, Savari, a developer of vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices.
Marvell and Fujitsu partner to deliver 5G baseband technology Fujitsu has selected Marvell's baseband processor silicon to power its new 5G New Radio (NR) base station offerings.
With the shortage still weighing heavy ADI delays fab closure In January Evertiq reported that Analog Devices was planning to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Tower Semi invests to expand its manufacturing capabilities The company is planning a capacity expansion for 200mm and 300mm to answer the exceeding demand forecast.
Synchronous Rectification on the Secondary Side Question: How can I increase the efficiency of my isolated power supply?
Biden to push for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing US President Joe Biden has responded to the industry’s call to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The president is pushing a USD 37 billion bill to identify solutions to the semiconductor shortfall.
Kioxia starts the expansion of its Yokkaichi Plant Kioxia has started the construction of new fabrication facility at its Yokkaichi plant, located on the Mie Prefecture, Japan, to support the production of sixth-generation 3D flash memory.
Mycronic receives US order for two SLX systems The Swedish technology company has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but existing customer in the USA. The total order value is between USD 8 and 12 million.Load more news