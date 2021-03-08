© Siltronic

GlobalWafers is now the majority owner of Siltronic

Following the end of the additional acceptance period regarding GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Siltronic, its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH has achieved a final acceptance level of 70.27%.

“We are pleased to announce another important milestone on our path towards a combination with Siltronic. Together we will have the added scale and the breadth in our product portfolio to better service our customers across the world,” says Doris Hsu, Chairperson and CEO of GlobalWafers, in a short update. The closing of the offer remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals. GlobalWafers continues to expect the closing of the transaction in the second half of 2021