UMC lends capacity to Sensirion in the battle against Covid-19

Swiss microsensor manufacturer Sensirion and Taiwanese United Microelectronics Corporation, are teaming up to produce medical related ICs used in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

UMC has allocated capacity for the production of Sensirion’s temperature sensor ICs for Covid-19 vaccine transport and flow-sensors for medical ventilators, despite global tightness in foundry semiconductor manufacturing capacity. In the post-pandemic era, the most critical resource is vaccines. However, in addition to adequate supply and different virus variants, a concern facing the global distribution of vaccines is the monitoring of the ambient temperature during the vaccine delivery process. UMC has prioritised Sensirion’s products to help ensure that the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines is preserved during transport and also to address the high volume need for medical-grade ventilators during the pandemic, a press release reads. “With its medically certified sensor solutions, Sensirion is an important hub for all manufacturers who need sensor technology to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. To maintain supply, it is essential that a manufacturer has the backing of upstream suppliers when it comes to raw materials such as semiconductor wafers. We would like to thank UMC for their incredible support to fight the pandemic together and are very happy about the excellent cooperation between our two companies,” says Marc von Waldkirch, CEO of Sensirion. “Being a critical part of the healthcare-related IC supply chain, we will continue to dedicate resources within this area in order to maintain consistent delivery of essential medical products. We are pleased to team up with our valuable partner Sensirion to collectively confront this pandemic,” adds Steven Liu, vice president of Europe and Japan sales at UMC.