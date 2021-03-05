© Analog Devices Inc. Application Notes | March 05, 2021
Unique Gate Drive Applications Enable Rapidly Switching On/Off for Your High Power Amplifier
Question: Can you switch on or off your RF source within 200 ns?
Answer: In pulsed radar applications, rapid turn on/off of the high power amplifier (HPA) is required during the transition from transmit to receive operation. Typical transition time objectives can be less than 1 µs. Historically this has been implemented through drain control. Drain control necessitates switching large currents at voltages ranging from 28 V to 50 V. This is practical with known switching power techniques, but involves additional physical size and circuit complications. In modern phased array antenna developments, while demanding the lowest SWaP possible, it is desirable to eliminate the complications associated with drain switching on HPAs. This article presents a unique, yet simple gate pulse drive circuit that provides an alternate method for fast HPA turn on/off and eliminates the circuitry involved with drain switching. Measured switching times are less than 200 ns, providing margin against a 1 µs objective. Additional features include bias programmability to account for part-to-part variation, a gate clamp protecting the HPA from an unintended gate voltage increase, and an overshoot compensation for pulse rise time optimization. Figure 1. Traditional HPA pulsed drain configuration. Typical Drain Pulse Configuration A typical configuration for HPA turn on/off through drain control is shown in Figure 1. A series FET turns on the high voltage to the HPA. The control circuit is required to convert a logic-level pulse to a higher voltage to turn on the series FET. Complications of this configuration include:
Measured turn-on time is shown in Figure 4. The time scale is at 500 ns per division, and the rise time of the RF signal is under 200 ns. For systems measuring timing from the beginning of the gate pulse to the end rising edge of the RF pulse, the turn-on time can be seen to be on the order of 300 ns, which demonstrates significant margin for systems allocating 1 μs for the transmit to receive transition.
Figure 4. Measured HPA turn-on time.
Measured turn-off time is shown in Figure 5. The time scale is again at 500 ns per division and the fall time is clearly faster than the rise time, and well under 200 ns again, demonstrating significant margin for systems allocating 1 μs for the transmit to receive transition.
Figure 5. Measured HPA turn-off time.
Layout Considerations
A sizing study was done for a representative layout and is shown in Figure 6. The op amp section of the gate pulse circuit was placed adjacent to the RF path leading to the HPA input. The precision DAC is not shown and assumed to be placed in the control section, providing an input to multiple transmit channels. The layout study indicates the circuit can be added in practical, low cost PWB implementations with minimal additional space needed for the transmit RF circuitry.
Figure 6. Physical size allocations.
Summary
A unique gate pulse circuit has been presented and evaluated for rapid HPA turn on/off. Features include:
Author: Peter Delos [peter.delos@analog.com] is a technical lead at © Analog Devices in the Aerospace and Defense Group. He received his B.S.E.E. from Virginia Tech in 1990 and M.S.E.E. from NJIT in 2004. He worked in the Naval Nuclear Power program from 1990 to 1997. This work included completion of the Naval Nuclear Power School Officer’s Program, and work as an instructor in a Naval submarine facility and as a lead electrical field engineer on the Seawolf-class submarines in Groton, CT. In 1997, he accepted a position with Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, NJ, and began a prolific career developing receivers/exciters and synthesizers for multiple radar and EW programs. This experience encompassed architecture definition, detailed design, rapid prototypes, manufacturing coverage, field installations, and coordination, among many engineering disciplines. This work led the migration of phased array receiver/exciter electronics from centralized architectures to on-array digital beamforming systems. In 2016, he accepted a position with Analog Devices in Greensboro, NC. He has nearly 20 years of experience in RF systems designing at the architecture level, PWB level, and IC level. Author: Jarrett Liner [jarrett.liner@analog.com] is an RF systems application engineer with Analog Devices, Inc., in the Aerospace and Defense Group in Greensboro, NC. He has significant experience in the area of RF system and component design. Formerly, Jarrett was an applications engineer for GaN on SiC amplifiers for the military and aerospace sector. His prior experience also includes design and test of RF IC WLAN power amplifier and front-end modules for 13 years. He served 6 years in the United States Navy as an electronics technician. Jarrett received his B.S.E.E. from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University located in Greensboro, NC, in 2004.
- The switching of large currents requires a low inductance path from the bulk storage capacitance to the drain pin of the HPA.
- At turn off, the drain capacitance maintains a charge and needs an additional discharge path. This is accomplished with an additional FET Q2, which adds a constraint on the control circuit that Q1 and Q2 never be simultaneously enabled.
- In many cases, the series FET is an N-Channel device. This requires the control circuitry to produce a voltage higher than the HPA drain voltage for turn on. The design approaches for the control circuitry are well known and proven. However, the continued desire for integrated packaging and reduced SWaP in phased array systems lead to a desire to eliminate this complication. In fact, the desire is to eliminate the drain control circuit entirely.
- R1 and R2 set the op amp gain.
- DAC setting, along with R3 and R4, determines the reference voltage on the V+ pin of the op amp. The C1 and R3 are chosen for a low-pass filter noise.
- R5 and R6 form the important clamp feature. This occurs because the VCC pin on the op amp is referenced to ground so this is the maximum value at the op amp output. R5 and R6 provide a resistor divider to a –5 V supply.
- An unwanted effect of R5 is it slows the pulsed response due to the gate capacitance. This is compensated with the addition of C3 for a sharp pulse.
- C2 is chosen as a small value to limit any overshoot on the rising edge of the op amp output pulse.
|Component
|Value or Part Number
|U1
|LT1803
|R1
|1
|R2
|2.7
|R3
|1
|R4
|5
|R5
|2.2
|R6
|3
|C1
|0.47 µF
|C2
|10 pF
|C3
|180 pF
|DAC
|LTC2666
|HPA
|HMC1114
- <200 ns transition times.
- Compatibility with any logic input.
- Programmable bias for part-to-part variation.
- Clamp protection provided to set a maximum gate voltage.
- Rise time/overshoot compensation.
- Size supports high density phased array applications.
Author: Peter Delos [peter.delos@analog.com] is a technical lead at © Analog Devices in the Aerospace and Defense Group. He received his B.S.E.E. from Virginia Tech in 1990 and M.S.E.E. from NJIT in 2004. He worked in the Naval Nuclear Power program from 1990 to 1997. This work included completion of the Naval Nuclear Power School Officer’s Program, and work as an instructor in a Naval submarine facility and as a lead electrical field engineer on the Seawolf-class submarines in Groton, CT. In 1997, he accepted a position with Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, NJ, and began a prolific career developing receivers/exciters and synthesizers for multiple radar and EW programs. This experience encompassed architecture definition, detailed design, rapid prototypes, manufacturing coverage, field installations, and coordination, among many engineering disciplines. This work led the migration of phased array receiver/exciter electronics from centralized architectures to on-array digital beamforming systems. In 2016, he accepted a position with Analog Devices in Greensboro, NC. He has nearly 20 years of experience in RF systems designing at the architecture level, PWB level, and IC level. Author: Jarrett Liner [jarrett.liner@analog.com] is an RF systems application engineer with Analog Devices, Inc., in the Aerospace and Defense Group in Greensboro, NC. He has significant experience in the area of RF system and component design. Formerly, Jarrett was an applications engineer for GaN on SiC amplifiers for the military and aerospace sector. His prior experience also includes design and test of RF IC WLAN power amplifier and front-end modules for 13 years. He served 6 years in the United States Navy as an electronics technician. Jarrett received his B.S.E.E. from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University located in Greensboro, NC, in 2004.
ams' DPLTA with OSRAM in full force ams says that the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement (DPLTA) between its subsidiary ams Offer GmbH, and OSRAM Licht AG became effective on March 03, 2021.
Farnell signs new agreement with passive component giant Farnell, an Avnet Company, has signed a new global franchise agreement with Yageo, extending its existing relationship to give customers access to the full product range.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Moov attracts funding from Mark Cuban, NFX and more Moov, a marketplace for pre-owned manufacturing equipment, has added USD 2 million in investments from venture capitalist firm NFX, Mark Cuban, Nat Turner, and Zach Weinberg, co-founders of Flatiron Health, and other strategic angels.
GlobalFoundries to invest $1.4 billion to increase its output The semiconductor foundry is planning to invest USD 1.4 billion in order to increase production at three of its manufacturing facilities located in Germany, Singapore and the US.
NAND Flash revenue shows mere 2.9% QoQ decline in 4Q/20 The quarterly total revenue of the NAND Flash industry came to USD 14.1 billion in 4Q20, showing a QoQ drop of 2.9%, according to TrendForce’s latest report.
David versus Goliath - Europe's standing on the global market Europe's world market share of electronics is falling and is on its way to 8%. To put this in perspective, Apple and Samsung each claim the electronics annual demand of all of Europe - a single company as much as all of Europe!
Hirose Electric USA names new president and COO Hirose Electric USA has named Shinya (Sid) Tono as its new President/COO effective April 1, 2021.
Linton expands in China - increases capacity amidst shortage Last month, Dalian Linton NC Machine opened a more than 70'000 square metre research and design center and manufacturing base in Xishan, Wuxi, China.
Harman acquires 5G Edge and V2X specialist Savari Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is acquiring Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company, Savari, a developer of vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices.
Marvell and Fujitsu partner to deliver 5G baseband technology Fujitsu has selected Marvell's baseband processor silicon to power its new 5G New Radio (NR) base station offerings.
With the shortage still weighing heavy ADI delays fab closure In January Evertiq reported that Analog Devices was planning to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Tower Semi invests to expand its manufacturing capabilities The company is planning a capacity expansion for 200mm and 300mm to answer the exceeding demand forecast.
Synchronous Rectification on the Secondary Side Question: How can I increase the efficiency of my isolated power supply?
Biden to push for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing US President Joe Biden has responded to the industry’s call to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The president is pushing a USD 37 billion bill to identify solutions to the semiconductor shortfall.
Kioxia starts the expansion of its Yokkaichi Plant Kioxia has started the construction of new fabrication facility at its Yokkaichi plant, located on the Mie Prefecture, Japan, to support the production of sixth-generation 3D flash memory.
Mycronic receives US order for two SLX systems The Swedish technology company has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but existing customer in the USA. The total order value is between USD 8 and 12 million.
HP to acquire HyperX in a $425 million HP Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, for USD 425 million.
TSMC ranks in Top10 in three wafer size categories As of December 2020, only TSMC—the world’s largest foundry—was listed among the wafer capacity leaders in each of the three wafer size categories. It had the most 200mm wafer capacity last year and ranked second, trailing only Samsung, in 300mm wafer capacity.
SK Hynix ink $4.3 billion deal with ASML The Dutch supplier of semiconductor equipment has signed a five-year long deal, worth USD 4.3 billion, with SK Hynix as the South Korean company works to secure equipment to boost it output.
Microchip invests $20M in new Irish development centre Up to 200 new engineering jobs will be created in Cork, Ireland as Microchip Technology invests USD 20 million to create a new development centre.Load more news