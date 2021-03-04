© ams

ams' DPLTA with OSRAM in full force

ams says that the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement (DPLTA) between its subsidiary ams Offer GmbH, and OSRAM Licht AG became effective on March 03, 2021.

In short this means that the companies will be operating as one company, with over 110 years of combined history and more than 15'000 granted and applied patents between them. “Adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, our goal is to create leading technology to enrich people’s lives.” says Alexander Everke, CEO of the ams group, in a press release. “Through combining ams and OSRAM, we become a global leader in optical solutions,” With approximately 30'000 employees worldwide the goal is to innovate in the sensing, illumination and visualization technology areas resulting in solutions that help its customers to create new markets. “The combination of ams and OSRAM creates an extraordinary talent base to serve our approx. 20,000 customers globally, and I look forward to working with our combined team. Our technology is designed to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more effective and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Together we will have a relentless focus on our customers. From emitters to optical components and modules, detectors, integrated circuits and algorithms, we serve the full value chain for optical solutions with an unmatched portfolio”, the CEO continues. Headquartered in Premstätten (Austria) with a co-headquarter in Munich (Germany), the company serves customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial technology sectors.