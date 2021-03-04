© evertiq

Farnell signs new agreement with passive component giant

Farnell, an Avnet Company, has signed a new global franchise agreement with Yageo, extending its existing relationship to give customers access to the full product range.

Yageo is one of the world’s largest passive component companies, the leading manufacturer of chip resistors and one of the top suppliers of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs). It's worth remembering that the company completed its USD 1.6 billion acquisition of KEMET last year. This new agreement represents a further strengthening of Farnell’s passive component range, with the complete portfolio of Yageo products now available for delivery worldwide. Passive component solutions now available from Farnell will support design and maintenance engineers working in key markets such as automotive and transportation, telecommunications, industrial and smart manufacturing as well as power and energy. Simon Meadmore, Global Head of IP&E, at Farnell says: “We are delighted to be making Yageo’s full range of products available to Farnell customers through this new global agreement. As one of the largest chip resistor and capacitor manufacturers in the world, Yageo products further enhance our extensive passive component portfolio, providing easier access to quality products for our customers. With warehouses in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region, customers can rely on Farnell to deliver the components they need and this is another example of our commitment to provide customer choice and ensure availability of key brands through our global distribution network.” Arthur Wang, Managing Director at Yageo, Europe says: “We are delighted to have Farnell as a high service distributor supporting Yageo’s comprehensive product range. Farnell already has a strong partnership with Kemet and Pulse. As a global passive component leader, YAGEO Group will work closely with Farnell to provide customers with short time delivery and best service.”