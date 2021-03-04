SMIC orders $1.2B worth of equipment from ASML

In a disclosure made by SMIC under Hong Kong listing rules, the company announces that it has entered into an amended Volume Purchase Agreement with ASML Shanghai, which effectively extends the original term of the VPA from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020 to now end by the turn of this year.

The total amount of purchase orders under the VPA was completed in the past 12 months’ period from March 16, 2020 until March 2, 2021 – to an aggregate amount of USD 1.2 billion. The ASML products will be used in the manufacturing of wafers as SMIC, like many other companies, are working to increase their output amidst the global semiconductor shortage.